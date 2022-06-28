Support Us

Outdoor Center Staff Interrupts Apparent Bird Sacrifice on Virginia Key

June 28, 2022 2:11PM

Staff at Virginia Key Outdoor Center found cardboard boxes containing with eight live chickens and 22 pigeons, apparently destined to be sacrificed.
Staff at Virginia Key Outdoor Center found cardboard boxes containing with eight live chickens and 22 pigeons, apparently destined to be sacrificed. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center
As wilderness guides at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center were wrapping up a summer-camp kayaking tour on Monday afternoon, they noticed stacks of cardboard boxes that appeared to be moving on their own.

Inside the boxes: eight chickens and 22 pigeons, apparently destined for ritualistic sacrifice carried out by two men who were hiding in the nearby mangroves.

"These two guys came out and my volunteers got spooked. As soon as I heard about it, I knew what was happening: It was Santería," recounts Esther Alonso, who owns the outdoor center, located off the Rickenbacker Causeway at the northern tip of Virginia Key.

Alonso tells New Times that she approached the men as they were cutting the necks of two adult hens and gathering the blood. She screamed at the men in an effort to scare them away from the animals and out of the park.

"I went full 'Karen' on them. I figured if I said something crazy enough, they'd get scared," she says. "I told them, 'These chickens are under my protection. You can't come and kill animals here. Ask your god who it is you're dealing with.'"

The pair eventually departed empty-handed — Alonso refused to allow them to take the birds — leaving the staff at the outdoor center to clean up the mess: blood spilled on rocks and on branches of nearby mangroves, and a henhouse's worth of fowl.

Later that evening, the outdoor center posted about the incident on its Instagram, including video of the six rescued hens and several pigeons hiding in a cardboard box.

"If we can arrest someone for throwing balloons in the bay why can't we arrest these two guys for killing two chickens spreading their blood in our shoreline, leaving their beheaded corpses wrapped in plastic bags on our beaches," read the post, referring to the arrest of two people earlier this year for dumping popped balloons at the Bayshore Landing Marina in Coconut Grove.
Alonso says volunteers released the pigeons at the request of their owner, a Miami resident who contacted the outdoor center after seeing the Instagram post. The caller told the center that 11 of the 22 racing pigeons flew home but he's still missing the others, including one bird he says is worth $2,000.

The surviving hens are safe at Alonso's home. She says she'll post photos of them on a local forum to find their owners, as their clipped wings lead her to believe they too were stolen.

Santería, an Afro-Cuban religion that's practiced in and around Miami, sometimes calls for the ritualistic sacrifice of animals, including chickens and goats. In 1993, after the City of Hialeah passed a law prohibiting animal sacrifice, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the right of Santería practitioners to sacrifice animals.

But Alonso contends that sacrificing animals near the outdoor center constitutes environmental pollution and can be scarring for children who visit.

"If you want to practice your religion, do it in the privacy of your facilities," says Alonso, who is Cuban. "This is a public park for public enjoyment, and these sacrifices are unsanitary and pollute the environment."

Alonso adds that this wasn't the first time she encountered evidence of ritualistic practices at Virginia Key.

"There used to be someone who would hang dead birds from the mangroves with the blood dripping out.
Can you imagine your kid walking down the trail and seeing that?"

Alonso says the center informed the Miami-Dade Police Department about yesterday's find and that the incident is under investigation for illegal dumping and, potentially, theft. A message left with the department was not immediately returned. This story will be updated with the MDPD's response. 
