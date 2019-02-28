Florida Correctional Officers Charged With Falsifying Report About Inmate's Shank

Florida inmate Lazaro Galvan was in his dormitory at the Dade Correctional Institution in December 2017 when guards asked him to pack up his things. Galvan left his property at the officers' station so it could be checked for contraband and was taken into confinement.

After the search, Galvan — a 39-year-old Miamian serving time for drug trafficking — was charged with possessing a weapon. Officer Toddra Blake had apparently written up a disciplinary report saying a shank had been found in his property. But during a follow-up investigation, Blake denied writing the report or finding a shank in Galvan's things. Prosecutors now believe three of Blake's fellow officers fabricated the evidence.

The three guards — Capt. Eric Peavey Jr., Sgt. Lizandro Rodriguez, and Officer Ellen Day — each face felony charges of official misconduct and falsifying an official record. If convicted, they could face up to ten years in prison.