Florida Lawmakers File Bill to Prevent State From Raiding Affordable-Housing Fund

Miami-Dade County is not affordable. Rent is astronomical compared to the median income. But in many cases, lawmakers are hamstrung. They can force developers to set aside affordable units, but they can't build complexes with reasonable rents.

That is, in part, because state lawmakers have, over the past decade, raided nearly $2 billion from Florida's major affordable-housing program, the William E. Sadowski Affordable Housing Trust Fund, named for a Democratic state leader and advocate for the poor who died in a 1992 plane crash. The state has spent that money on a bunch of other, unrelated items rather than helping low- and middle-earners afford homes. And now a group of South Florida lawmakers has filed a bill that seeks to return some of that diverted money to the housing fund.

“The creation of affordable housing in our state is imperative for the success of Florida’s working families,” state Sen. Lori Berman, a Boynton Beach Democrat, said today in a news release. “No one should have to choose between paying for their rent or putting food on the table. By protecting the dollars in the Sadowski Trust Fund, we are taking a critical step in ensuring a prosperous future for all Floridians.”