The Florida Governor's Race Will Now Likely Go to a Recount

Due to a combination of racism, Andrew Gillum's alleged involvement in an FBI investigation, the obvious suppression of 1.4 million formerly incarcerated people's votes, and a few other factors, Florida's major statewide races this year were remarkably close. The U.S. Senate race between Bill Nelson and Rick Scott is almost certainly headed to a manual recount.

And now, two days after the election, the race between Gillum and Governor-Elect Ron DeSantis will almost certainly go to a recount as well. Under state law, elections must be machine-recounted if a candidate wins by less than 0.5 percent of the total vote. Just before 2:15 p.m., the state elections website updated to show that DeSantis led Gillum only 4,069,451 votes to 4,030,936. That's less than 0.5 percent.