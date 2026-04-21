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Is there nothing sacred to scalpers? The grab-and-go raiders of all things popular have already infected concert ticket-buying and card collecting, but the final boss of all trolling scalpers may have just been found in the form of a someone selling a soccer game ticket in Miami for $11 million.

Soccer fans in the U.S. have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup unfold in their home country. The tournament pits 48 countries (up from 32 in previous iterations) against one another to determine the world’s best every four years, with the host nation changing each time. Scalpers were quick to snap up tickets for matches in cities like Miami and Los Angeles, driving resale prices up to the thousands and (in the case of one obvious troll) to the millions.

ESPN’s soccer account (ESPN FC) was among the first to find the wildly priced ticket, with many calling the price fake. The post shows a resale ticket prices at $11.3 million for what’s basically a nose-bleed-section seat to the matchup between Colombia vs. Portugal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. While the game is likely to feature one of the tournament’s best teams and one of the game’s best-ever players, making rising ticket prices understandable, no one is paying $11.3 million for a a regular seat to this game, right?

“If I pay $11M, they have to sub me in for Ronaldo,” one commenter quipped.

“For $11M, I better take a free kick,” another joked.

For all the doubters, the ticket is real and appears on FIFA’s ticket resale center. Tickets for the Colombia Portugal match start at about $5,000. And there’s no need to shell out $11.3 million for premium access to the game; pitch-side lounge tickets are only $11,000 a piece for this particular game. Prices started at $60 when tickets went on sale December 2025.

Save your $11 million for one of Miami’s more modest mansions.

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Matches at Hard Rock Stadium:

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay (Group H) Monday, June 15

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde (Group H) Sunday, June 21

Scotland vs. Brazil (Group C) Wednesday, June 24

Colombia vs. Portugal (Group K) Saturday, June 27

FIFA Ticket Prices for Hard Rock Stadium Matches:

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay: $1,750+

Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde: $1,825+

Scotland vs. Brazil: $3,000+

Colombia vs. Portugal: $5,000+