Female Jail Employee Sues Miami-Dade County Over Inmate Masturbation

Behind bars, male inmates masturbating in front of female employees is so common, there's a word for it: gunning. Ceneca Valdez, a counselor at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, says she experienced it repeatedly on the job, along with vulgar comments and gestures.

When she brought the problem up with her supervisors, her concerns fell on deaf ears. Now she's suing Miami-Dade County, claiming jail leaders failed to address sexual harassment of female employees by inmates, treating it as "an inherent part of the job."

"'Gunning' significantly interfered with Plaintiff's job performance by distracting, embarrassing, frightening and humiliating Plaintiff while she was attempting to perform the duties and responsibilities of her position," reads the complaint, which was filed last week in Miami federal court by Hollywood attorney Brian Militzok. "'Gunning' also interfered with Plaintiff's mental health."