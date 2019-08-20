Feds Charge Boca Raton Salesman Involved in $3.8 Million Investment Scam

There won't be any movies made about the multimillion-dollar scam sold by Boca Raton resident Scott Strochak. No Leonardo DiCaprio depictions, no adaptions by Martin Scorsese, and no big-money Netflix deal. In truth, Strochak's alleged scheme amounts to small potatoes when it comes to ill-begotten riches in South Florida, and even smaller in the larger world of financial chicanery. Still, $3.8 million is nothing to balk at.

That's the amount that federal officials say Strochak and his colleagues helped sucker out of 17 investors in the span of one year, starting in February 2018, according to a complaint released this week by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Strochak worked as the vice president of sales at Castleberry Financial Services, a Wellington-based investment firm with almost $800 million in capital invested in distressed local businesses and a portfolio of hundreds of lucrative real-estate properties — or at least that's how Strochak described the company to investors he was allegedly trying to fleece. In reality, Castleberry brought in almost no business or rental income in more than two years, according to the SEC complaint.

Federal investigators say the business was failing, so Strochak started lying. Castleberry offered investors between 8 percent and 12 percent yearly returns, but those returns never came. Clients were assured that investor funds were safe — fully bonded and insured against financial loss — when in actuality, funds were about as secure as an I.O.U. from a bank robber.

The SEC says Strochak would call up old customers from his days at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch with "business opportunities," and he visited networking and group presentations to hunt for prospective investors. All in all, Strochak raised $2.1 million of the $3.8 million stolen from investors by Castleberry. For his services, he received more than $240,000, including nearly $50,000 in commissions, according to the SEC complaint.

While Strochak was the snake-oil salesman who helped bring in most of the company's ill-begotten millions, it was Castleberry's founders who really got to enjoy the proceeds. According to an earlier SEC complaint released in February, Castleberry founders T. Jonathon Turner and Norman Strell, both Wellington residents, funneled investor funds towards other businesses they owned and into private bank accounts. Turner used more than $420,000 of his cut to buy and improve a home in Wellington, where he resided with Strell's daughter, Suzanne Strell. (The feds say Turner was a convicted felon who had spent 17 years in state prison on charges of organized fraud, forgery, and grand theft.)

In February, a federal judge approved the SEC's request for an asset freeze and temporary restraining order against Strell and Turner. It wasn't until later complaints that Strochak came under federal scrutiny. In May, Justice Department prosecutors charged all three Palm Beach County men with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 15 substantive wire fraud counts. Last Monday, Turner died in federal custody while awaiting trial. Strochak pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.