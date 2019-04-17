 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Sol Pais, an 18-year-old from Surfside, is considered armed and dangerous.
Sol Pais, an 18-year-old from Surfside, is considered armed and dangerous.
photos courtesy of FBI Denver

Manhunt Continues for Surfside Teen Accused of Threatening Columbine

Jessica Lipscomb | April 17, 2019 | 9:13am
AA

Eighteen-year-old Sol Pais wasn't alive when two gunmen in trench coats stormed into Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, and killed 12 of their classmates and one teacher. But federal authorities say the Surfside teen made threats to commit "an act of violence" in Colorado as the 20-year anniversary of the school shooting draws near.

This morning, a widespread manhunt for Pais continues as officers frantically try to prevent another tragedy.

The threats are serious enough that Denver schools are closed today. Extracurricular activities and after-school sports have also been canceled.

Related Stories

As of now, little is known about Pais and her motivation to make the alleged threats. Neighbors told the Miami Herald the teen was a senior at Miami Beach High School who kept to herself. Pais' parents reported her missing Monday night; her father told the Herald she may have "a mental problem."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Colorado says Pais traveled there Monday and bought a shotgun with ammunition. The threats apparently were not specific to any school, but authorities were concerned because the FBI believes she is "infatuated with (the) Columbine school shooting." Pais was last seen near Columbine in a black T-shirt, camouflage pants, and black boots.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools told NBC the district is not aware of any threats to local schools:

Our sister paper in Denver, Westword, first reported on the threats yesterday, four days short of the April 20 Columbine anniversary. A story this morning says 16 Denver area school districts are closed and includes a video of a law enforcement press conference.

Anyone with information about Sol Pais, who was last seen near Denver after purchasing the weapon at a Littleton, Colorado, retailer, should call the FBI at 303-630-6227 or email denverfbitips@fbi.gov.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >