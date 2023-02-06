Alt-Right Troll "Baked Alaska" Will Serve Sentence at Miami Federal Prison for Jan. 6 Breach UPDATED

Update published 3:40 p.m. 2/6/2023: Anthime Gionet AKA "Baked Alaska" reported to federal prison in Miami on February 6, appearing outside the facility wearing all-white clothing and his trademark multi-color reflective sunglasses.
"I'm going to federal prison for a non-violent misdemeanor crime," Gionet said in a social media video this afternoon, claiming he is "being politically persecuted."
"I just want to say I'm gonna be fine. It'll be good. I'll see you in 60 days. Just know, this is what's going on in America," he said in the video, which features him smiling wide while jumping up and down and flailing his arms.
Gionet is serving out the 60-day sentence on a charge of illegally protesting inside the Capitol building during the January 6 riot.
The judge at the sentencing hearing noted that Gionet appeared to show little remorse. He said Gionet made a "mockery of democracy" and exhibited "pretty shocking behavior," including entering two senators' private offices and trying to monetize a video of the Capitol building breach.
Far-right social media personality Anthime "Tim" Gionet, AKA "Baked Alaska," says he is preparing to report to Miami's Federal Correctional Institution to serve his two-month prison sentence for his actions during the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.
On Thursday, Gionet, who pleaded guilty in July to illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol building after he livestreamed his attendance at the riot, announced he will be in federal custody in Miami "very soon." He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine last month.
"Just got word I will be spending my time at the federal prison in Miami," Gionet wrote to his 130,000 Twitter followers on Thursday.
At sentencing, District Judge Trevor McFadden scolded the 35-year-old for trying to profit off his antics inside the Capitol building.
"You livestreamed, hoping people would pay you," the judge said. "That puts you in a different category from the vast majority of people there. You broadcast to 16,000 followers. Such blatant criminality will not be tolerated."
In his hour-long livestream on streaming platform DLive, Gionet is first outside the Capitol, encouraging Donald Trump supporters to breach the building.
"Everyone, patriots, let's go, other side of the building," Gionet yells as he makes his way around the Capitol.
Gionet continues to film after he enters the building alongside hundreds of rioters. He films himself inside two different senators' offices. At one point, he is captured using the desk phone as he jokes about calling the former president and the Senate about "getting their boy Donald J. Trump back into office." Inside the other office, he lounges on the couch with his feet up, saying, "We are in our house."
"I am sleeping in this room," he said. "Occupy the Capitol. Patriots are in control."
Gionet was arrested in January 2021, less than two weeks after the riot. He declared his innocence at a May hearing, a move which called into question whether his plea deal with prosecutors would hold. However, prosecutors struck an agreement with Gionet this past July under which he pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge.
Before becoming a popular media personality among the alt-right and white supremacist community as "Baked Alaska," an ode to his home state, Gionet worked at BuzzFeed and identified as a libertarian.
It was not until the 2016 election season that Gionet became increasingly more radical. He rose to prominence from his livestream videos, where he routinely spouted white nationalist rhetoric and harangued bystanders on the street. Viewers would comment and donate in support.
Prosecutors said Gionet's livestream from January 6 garnered more than 16,000 viewers and raked in $2,000.
Gionet marched alongside white supremacists and neo-Nazis at the violent "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Most mainstream platforms, including YouTube, have banned his content, though his Twitter account was reinstated in December under Elon Musk's ownership. The Anti-Defamation League classifies Gionet as a white supremacist.
Gionet has been a supporter of fellow white nationalist Nick Fuentes’ "America First." He chanted the phrase throughout his January 6 livestream. His Twitter bio indicates his support of Nazi-sympathizing rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for the presidency in 2024.
Gionet repeatedly faced legal trouble in Arizona after moving to Phoenix in 2019.
As reported by Phoenix New Times, Gionet was convicted of disorderly conduct, assault, and trespassing after he pepper sprayed a bouncer at a Scottsdale bar in December 2020. He had been kicked out because he was harassing people at the bar for one of his live streams.
After prosecutors caught wind of Gionet's video placing him at the insurrection, they filed a motion to revoke his pretrial release from the December 2020 incident. However, Gionet allegedly skipped a hearing, and the judge issued a warrant for his arrest after determining Gionet broke the terms of his pretrial release by leaving the state. In January of last year, Gionet was sentenced to 30 days in jail and forced to pay $3,200 in restitution over the assault.
In October 2022, Gionet was found guilty of attempting to commit criminal damage for vandalizing a Hanukkah display outside the Arizona Capitol in late 2020. He livestreamed himself destroying a Hanukkah poster and said, "No more Happy Hanukkah, only Merry Christmas. This is a disgrace."
Gionet moved to Clearwater near Tampa in 2021, where he continues to host his livestreams.
His sentencing documents state that he is set to report to prison upon demand from the federal probation office or pretrial service department.