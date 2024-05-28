 Ex-Marco Rubio Intern Indicted for January 6 Capitol Attack | Miami New Times
Former Marco Rubio Intern Indicted for Storming Capitol on January 6

The former FIU student was seen entering the Capitol during the insurrection alongside members of the far-right Proud Boys.
May 28, 2024
Barbara "Barby" Balmaseda is a 23-year-old from Miami Lakes with ties to high-profile Republican politicians in the Sunshine State and beyond.
Barbara "Barby" Balmaseda is a 23-year-old from Miami Lakes with ties to high-profile Republican politicians in the Sunshine State and beyond. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) photo

A former Florida International University student and Miami GOP strategist has been indicted on criminal charges for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 — finally.

Barbara "Barby" Balmaseda — a Miami Lakes native with ties to high-profile Republican politicians and the far-right Proud Boys — was arrested in December 2023 on a handful of charges related to the riot, including corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building, and engaging in disorderly conduct in a Capitol building with the intent to impede a session of Congress.

According to court records, on May 22 a grand jury formally indicted Balmaseda, who will turn 24 in June, on all five charges. (The indictment is embedded at the end of this story.)

In response to an emailed request for comment, Balmaseda's attorney, Nayib Hassan, said, "We look forward to presenting a vigorous defense on her behalf as we have entered a plea of not guilty. Additionally, we are patiently awaiting the ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on the 1512 allegations [Editor's Note: hyperlink added], as they may have a direct impact on Mrs. Balmaseda's case."

As New Times previously reported, online sleuths zeroed in on Balmaseda (whom they dubbed #PinkGaiterPBG and #PinkPBGirl) in March 2022 after she was photographed inside the Capitol on January 6 wearing a black-and-pink gaiter and later alongside Proud Boys Gabriel Garcia and Ethan Nordean, both of whom have been arrested and charged with felonies in connection to the insurrection.

In the months prior to the insurrection, Balmaseda created a Telegram group chat that included Garcia and other Miami-area Proud Boys, according to an FBI affidavit. Between November 2020 and January 2021, she sent roughly 900 messages in the chat, which she variously renamed "Barby's Security :)" and "Barby's Security Detail."
click to enlarge blurry image taken on January 6, 2021, with a yellow circle around a woman federal prosecutors say is Barbara Balmaseda
Federal prosecutors say Barbara Balmaseda was caught on camera pushing deeper into the Capitol as rioters confronted police and pushed back law enforcement lines.
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) photo
According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Balmaseda was seen on video climbing on equipment staged in preparation for the presidential inauguration and later entering the Capitol with Garcia on the day of the riot.

"U.S. Capitol Police closed-circuit television captured Balmaseda entering the Capitol building via the Senate Wing door at approximately 2:16 p.m., just four minutes after rioters initially breached the building," the DOJ alleges.

Balmaseda interned for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio between 2018 and 2019, helped to organize Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2018 campaign, and was a campaign manager for Ileana Garcia's controversial 2020 Florida Senate race.

She was also previously listed as director at-large on the website of Miami Young Republicans and served as regional director for Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends, a group that bills itself as a "free-market climate advocacy" campaign.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include a response to a request for comment from Balmaseda's attorney. The story will be further updated if events warrant.
PDF — BarbaraBalmasedaIndictment.pdf
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
