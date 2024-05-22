 Ex-Hialeah Cop Jesus Menocal Released Early From Prison | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ex-Hialeah Cop Who Sexually Assaulted Young Women Released Early From Prison

Jesus "Jessie" Menocal, Jr. was accused of using his badge to sexually abuse women and girls as young as 14 years old.
May 22, 2024
Ex-cop Jesus “Jessie” Menocal, Jr. was accused of sexually assaulting or raping at least four women and girls, including a 14-year-old, while in uniform.
Ex-cop Jesus “Jessie” Menocal, Jr. was accused of sexually assaulting or raping at least four women and girls, including a 14-year-old, while in uniform. Screenshot via WPLG

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$550
Share this:
A former Hialeah Police Department sergeant convicted of sexually abusing several young women in his custody has been released early from prison.

In 2015, Jesus "Jessie" Menocal, Jr. was accused of sexually assaulting at least four women and girls, including a 14-year-old and 17-year-old, while in uniform. Menocal remained on the police force for years despite the harrowing allegations — even receiving a raise — before he was fired in 2019 and arrested on three counts of depriving women of their civil rights. In 2022, Menocal was sentenced to three years in prison following a plea deal in which he admitted to abusing four victims.

Less than two years later, the former police officer has been freed from prison due to "good behavior."

"Due to good behavior and credits in prison, [Menocal] has been released to a halfway house and is due to start his probation on April 12th, 2024," a court motion reads.

Menocal, who began his prison term in July 2022, is not required to register as a sex offender in Florida.

He was able to plead to misdemeanor civil rights charges, rather than felony charges, because the U.S. Department of Justice claimed there were gaps in civil rights law that would have made it difficult to convict him in a felony case. Less than two weeks after Menocal finalized the plea deal, U.S. Congress passed legislation that sought to close those gaps and widen prosecutors' ability to pursue felony charges against cops who sexually abuse people while on duty.

Menocal's attorney has not responded to New Times' request for comment.

Prior to his arrest, Menocal served as a police officer for 13 years. His father, Jesus Menocal, Sr., was the longtime chief of the embattled Sweetwater Police Department.

As previously reported by New Times, Menocal was accused of picking up young women and girls and luring them into city alleyways and other secluded areas, including inside a local police station, where he would then force them into performing oral sex or having sexual intercourse.

In one instance, a 19-year-old woman was walking down a street in Hialeah when Menocal pulled up and asked her to ride along with him, insisting it "wasn't safe" to walk alone at night. She initially refused, but after being pressured into his police car, the woman was brought to a vacant alley where Menocal sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

In another incident, Menocal promised to release a woman who was suffering a mental health crisis in exchange for a sexual favor. According to court documents, Menocal led the woman to a bathroom inside a Hialeah Police Department substation and coerced her into performing oral sex on him before placing her back into handcuffs and ordering another officer to drive her to a hospital for an involuntary psych evaluation.

One girl was just 14 when Menocal allegedly forced her to perform oral sex under threat of jail time. His oldest reported victim, in her 20s, fell from a moving car and died months after investigators questioned her about her claims of abuse at the hands of Menocal.
click to enlarge
A Hialeah Police officer is accused of sexual misconduct.
Photo by City of Hialeah
As part of his plea agreement, Menocal agreed to surrender his police license and not reapply for any law enforcement position.

But while his misdemeanor conviction allows him to maintain his right to possess firearms, conditions of his release don't allow him to have firearms during his probation.

Last month, Menocal's attorney asked a judge to consider modifying his probation to allow Menocal to possess firearms "for work purposes only." The motion noted that Menocal plans to resume work at his family's firearms training school, Menocal International Training.

"[Menocal] has the desire to become a productive member of society and rebuild the trust and reputation he once had as a police officer," the motion reads.

A federal judge ultimately denied the request.

David Lane, a civil rights attorney and criminal defense expert, told New Times in 2022 that Miami-Dade state prosecutors "who were inept or corrupt, or both," bore responsibility for not pursuing felony charges against Menocal.

"This is a crime under Florida law, flat-out sexual-assault law. I'm just shocked that the state didn't go after this cop," Lane said.

Assistant State Attorney Johnette Hardiman's closeout memo justified the decision not to bring state charges against Menocal by pointing to alleged credibility issues with testimony. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a 2019 statement that her office lacked "sufficient evidence to ethically file state sexual assault charges" but referred the case to the feds for civil rights prosecution. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news, crime and public safety, education and cannabis. She’s worked for New Times since June 2020. Prior to that, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, and she freelanced for The Appeal. She graduated from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Major Highway Closure Looms as Miami Road Construction Ramps Up

Transportation

Major Highway Closure Looms as Miami Road Construction Ramps Up

By Alex DeLuca
Universal Music Boss Demands Attorney Sanctions in Diddy Sex-Trafficking Case

Celebrities

Universal Music Boss Demands Attorney Sanctions in Diddy Sex-Trafficking Case

By Izzy Kapnick
How Many Millionaires and Billionaires Live in Miami?

The Rich

How Many Millionaires and Billionaires Live in Miami?

By Alex DeLuca
Real Estate Mogul Charles Kushner Quietly Funded PAC Network That Backed Surfside Candidates

Election

Real Estate Mogul Charles Kushner Quietly Funded PAC Network That Backed Surfside Candidates

By Alex DeLuca and Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation