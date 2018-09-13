Family of Man Shot Dead by Homestead Officer Files Federal Lawsuit

Relatives say Edward Foster III was a humble man who loved to cook and listen to music.

Edward Foster was walking home in Homestead when Officer Anthony Green pulled up alongside him. Within minutes, the police officer had fired off 11 rounds, striking the 35-year-old father of six at least six times. Foster never made it home.

The Homestead Police Department has always maintained Green was in fear for his life after Foster reached toward his waistband. A 9mm SIG Sauer revolver was found on the ground beside his body. But Foster's family members insist that he was obeying the officer's commands and that he was kneeling with his hands raised when he was killed.

Three years after the July 16, 2015 shooting, they're now suing Homestead and Green for wrongful death. First filed in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, the lawsuit moved this week to Miami's federal courthouse.