 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Relatives say Edward Foster III was a humble man who loved to cook and listen to music.
Relatives say Edward Foster III was a humble man who loved to cook and listen to music.
Courtesy of Crystal Foster

Family of Man Shot Dead by Homestead Officer Files Federal Lawsuit

Brittany Shammas | September 13, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Edward Foster was walking home in Homestead when Officer Anthony Green pulled up alongside him. Within minutes, the police officer had fired off 11 rounds, striking the 35-year-old father of six at least six times. Foster never made it home.

The Homestead Police Department has always maintained Green was in fear for his life after Foster reached toward his waistband. A 9mm SIG Sauer revolver was found on the ground beside his body. But Foster's family members insist that he was obeying the officer's commands and that he was kneeling with his hands raised when he was killed.

Related Stories

Three years after the July 16, 2015 shooting, they're now suing Homestead and Green for wrongful death. First filed in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, the lawsuit moved this week to Miami's federal courthouse.

"Mr. Foster did not do anything to threaten or provoke [the] officers," reads the complaint, filed by Hollywood attorney Charles Baron, "and at the point in time he was shot, Mr. Foster did not give the officers any reason to believe he was committing or was about to commit a crime."

A spokesman for the City of Homestead declined to comment because the case is pending.

Foster was headed home from buying food when Green and another officer, responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun, confronted him around 4 p.m. near 328th Street and 187th Avenue. From there, the accounts diverge: The officer says the shooting was self-defense, while the family says witnesses saw Foster kneeling with his hands raised.

Foster was a father of six children, aged 1 to 15.
Foster was a father of six children, aged 1 to 15.
Courtesy of Crystal Foster

But what happened in the minutes before Green pulled the trigger has never been publicly revealed because three years later, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office probe into the shooting remains open. The unresolved investigation has made it impossible for the family's attorney to gather evidence, a persistent problem local attorneys say has hamstrung families of those who might have been wronged by police.

What's not in dispute is that it wasn't Green's first time killing someone on the job or Foster's first trouble with local officers. Green, in fact, had fatally shot two other people in the decade before Foster's death: Jason Williams, an unarmed man Green said he thought was reaching for a gun; and Anthony Cinotti, a convicted murderer who was allegedly stabbing a woman and her 11-year-old son.

Foster, meanwhile, was on probation for armed robbery and attempted murder when he died and had previous arrests for burglary and armed robbery.

“The media focuses on my brother’s past crimes, but when he was killed, my brother wasn’t committing a crime. He was going to the store,” Foster's sister Crystal previously told New Times. “Everyone forgets that my brother has never killed anyone, but that officer has.”

Foster's family says he was kind and humble, a cooking and music aficionado. Though years have passed, their attorney says, they are still struggling with the loss.

"He left a girlfriend with a small child, along with five other minor children," Baron says. "And then he had siblings and a stepmother who were distraught — especially due to the circumstances of the death." 

 
Brittany Shammas is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She covered education in Naples before taking a job at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. She joined New Times in 2016.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >