The Lazy Miamian's Guide to Getting the COVID Vaccine

The early days of Miami-Dade's COVID-19 vaccine rollout were marred by long lines, crashing websites, and sometimes confusing requirements. Trying to score an appointment could feel like a second job.

Eligibility criteria eventually relaxed, and vaccine availability expanded. Here we are one year and one month into the pandemic and, like Oprah's famous car giveaway, vaccines are available to you, you, and almost everybody.

Online portals used to be a Hunger Games-style fight to the death to get a slot, but appointments are now available at local, state, and federal vaccination sites. Even the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is back. So what are you waiting for?

Maybe you're not a fan of making appointments. Or you can't keep one to save your life, because Miami time. Maybe putting things off is your favorite sport. Or maybe you're just feeling a little lazy lately. (No shame in that!)

If you want to get the vaccine at your leisure, you can find it at the following places. Minimal effort required.

Drive-thru sites



Miami-Dade County provides drive-thru vaccines at the following three sites:



Homestead Sports Complex, 1601 SE 28th Ave.

Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St.

Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St.



Appointments are required. Register online by visiting Miami-Dade's vaccination program page or call 305-614-2014.

Hard Rock Stadium



The Pfizer vaccine is available at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointment is necessary.

The site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hialeah



A vaccination site at Bucky Dent Park, 2250 W. 60th St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until the site hits capacity. Appointments are not needed. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Jackson Health System



Jackson will only be administering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine until Friday, April 30. After that, the health system's vaccination program will end.

Jackson is offering vaccines by appointment or on a walk-up basis, no appointment required. People with appointments will receive priority. The vaccine is available at the following locations, all of which are open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.:



Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, 1611 NW 12th Ave. in Miami

North Dade Health Center, 16555 NW 25th Ave. in Miami Gardens

Jackson South Medical Center, 9333 SW 152nd St. in Kendall.

Miami Beach



The state has converted the COVID testing site at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., into a vaccination site for the Pfizer shot. Appointments are not necessary for the first dose, but appointments for the second dose will be scheduled on site. The site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Miami Dade College



Anyone seeking a vaccine at Miami Dade College's North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave., can walk in and register on site, or visit myvaccine.fl.gov for more information. The site is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The site is administering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also back now that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration lifted the national pause over blood clot concerns. The agencies have determined that the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks that a small number of people may develop blood clots.

Oak Grove Park



Those seeking the vaccine at the Oak Grove Park community center, 690 NE 159th St., can walk in and register on site, or visit myvaccine.fl.gov for more information. The site is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Opa-Locka



A walk-up vaccination site at the Helen Miller Center, 2331 NW 143rd St., is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone seeking a vaccine can pre-register at commvax.patientportalfl.com.

Overtown



A walk-up vaccination site at the Overtown Youth Center, 1551 NW First Ave., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments aren't necessary but can be made by calling 888-499-0840 or by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.

Walgreens

The pharmacy chain has a limited number of stores in South Florida that have started offering vaccines on a walk-in basis, according to a Walgreens spokesperson. Some Walgreens signs say that walk-ins are accepted.

Still, appointments are encouraged and can be made at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, by calling 1-800-Walgreens, or by directly calling or visiting your local Walgreens pharmacy.