Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Twitter users in Miami reported feeling the ground shaking in areas across the county.EXPAND
Twitter users in Miami reported feeling the ground shaking in areas across the county.
Photo by Neil Williamson / Flickr

Miami Feels Tremors From Earthquake Near Cuba and Jamaica

Jessica Lipscomb | January 28, 2020 | 3:56pm
Earlier this afternoon, a powerful but shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake centered between Cuba and Jamaica shook the island nations. So far, no major damage or injuries have been reported.

But the quake was apparently so strong that tremors reached Miami. According to local news reports, several buildings in downtown Miami and Brickell have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell tells New Times ten buildings in downtown Miami and Brickell have "self-evacuated." Officials are working to assess which structures require a mandatory clear-out, he says. The Stephen P. Clark Government Center has also closed. Miami police and fire-rescue have responded to the scene.

Twitter users reported feeling the ground shake in areas across Miami-Dade. Brandon Orr, a meteorologist with Local 10, posted a video of a conference-room table vibrating in Aventura. And Telemundo producer Opy Morales noted there were evacuations in the Dadeland area.

As of now, no roads have been closed in Miami as a result of the earthquake. A spokesperson for Miami International Airport says operations are running normally this afternoon

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

