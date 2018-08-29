D.C. Organization Threatens to Sue if Coral Gables Keeps License Plate Readers

If you've driven through Coral Gables any time in the past three years, it's almost 100 percent certain police have a photo of your license plate and the ability to pinpoint your vehicle as it traveled through city limits. Despite having just 50,000 residents, the Gables is on track to capture 30 million license plates this year — more than 26 other police agencies in South Florida.

The city began installing license-plate readers in 2011 as a part of a comprehensive crime-fighting plan, but critics say the cameras raise serious privacy concerns. On Tuesday, a Washington D.C. law firm called the New Civil Liberties Alliance delivered a letter to city leaders threatening a lawsuit if Coral Gables does not remove the readers.

"Our demand is that they stop the system immediately," Caleb Kruckenberg, a lawyer for the organization, tells New Times.