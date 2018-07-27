Critical Mass Rides Tonight in Memory of Cyclist Lost to Distracted Driving

For years, swarms of local cyclists have been taking over city streets the last Friday of every month in a massive — and notoriously traffic-snarling — celebration of bike culture. Today they have another reason to ride: in honor of cyclists lost to distracted driving, especially Patrick Wanninkhof, a Key Biscayne native killed in 2015 while on a cross-country trip.

After a 20-mile journey through Overtown, Wynwood, the Upper Eastside, North Bay Village, Miami Beach, and downtown Miami, tonight's Critical Mass will head to an afterparty at Esquina de Abuela. There, Miami native and New York musician Janna Pelle will perform a release show for her new album dedicated to Wanninkhof, her lifelong friend.

Pelle's album includes a song called "Hit and Run." Its music video doubles as a PSA about the perils of distracted driving.