Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Coronavirus

Where to Get Your COVID-19 Booster in Miami-Dade

December 21, 2021 9:00AM

Fully vaccinated people can obtain their COVID-19 booster dose for free at sites across Miami-Dade County.
Fully vaccinated people can obtain their COVID-19 booster dose for free at sites across Miami-Dade County. Photo by Getty Images
Citing the rapid spread of the latest COVID-19 Omicron variant, public health officials are imploring fully vaccinated people to obtain their booster shot for added protection against the virus that has killed more than 5.3 million people worldwide and upward of 800,000 in the U.S. alone since early 2020.

Those who received their second dose of the two-dose mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) at least six months ago or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago should be making appointments to receive their boosters as soon as possible. Vaccinations and boosters are free.

Fully vaccinated adults 18 and older are eligible to receive a booster shot of one of the three authorized vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, according to the U.S. enters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Teenagers over 16 are also eligible for the Pfizer booster, though they need a signed consent form from a guardian who needs to be present at the time of the shot.

If you live in Miami-Dade County, there are dozens of locations where you can obtain your booster, a number of which don't require an appointment and accept walk-ins or drive-bys.

Related Stories

I support

Miami New Times
Miami New Times
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


Over the next three weeks, Miami-Dade County is offering pop-up vaccination and booster sites across the county, though their dates and hours vary depending on the location.

Generally, COVID-19 booster shots are available wherever COVID-19 vaccines are being administered, but some sites may only offer select vaccine brands.

Anyone who is homebound or has issues getting to a vaccination or booster site can have a healthcare professional come to their home to administer the shot for free by calling 888-201-5490 or emailing [email protected].

Click on any of these store names to be redirected to a page where you can make an appointment at a location near you:



You can also schedule a flu shot at any of the above on the same day as your COVID-19 booster.

Below are sites where you can get your free COVID-19 booster in Miami-Dade County.

Aventura Mall

Inside the parking garage by Nordstrom, this walk-up site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 9 am. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at 19575 Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura.


Bay Harbor Islands (95th Street park)

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Saturday at 1175 95th St.
in Bay Harbor Islands.

City of Miami Springs

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. Appointments are required and can be made online. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays at 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs.

Dan Paul Plaza (behind FTX Arena)

This walk-up and drive-thru site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from Monday and Wednesday only when there are no events at FTX Arena from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 400 NE 8th St. in
Miami.

Dolphin Mall

This walk-up and drive-thru site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at 11401 NW 12th St. in Sweetwater.

Doral Police and Training Community Center

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 3719 NW 97th Ave. in Doral.

Harris Field

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week at 675 N. Homestead Boulevard in Homestead.

Haulover Park

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 13731 Collins Ave. in Miami.

Health District Center

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 1350 NW 14th St. in Miami.

Jose Martí Park

This walk-up and drive-thru site offers booster doses of Moderna, Pfizer. Appointments aren't required. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday on TK at 321 SW Fourth Ave. in Miami.


Joseph Caleb Center

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at 5400 NW 22nd Ave. in Miami.

Kendale Lakes Branch Library

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 15205 SW 88th St.
in Miami.

Kendall Indian Hammocks Park

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Moderna, Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 11395 SW 79th St. in Miami.

Little Haiti Clinic

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer. Appointments are required and can be made online. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 300 NE 80th Terrace
in Miami.

Miami-Dade College (North Campus)

This walk-up and drive-thru site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at 11380 NW 27th Ave. in Miami.

Miami Beach 17th Street Garage

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 530 17th St. in Miami Beach.

Port Miami (Terminal J)

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer. Appointments are required and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open only when there is no ship in the terminal from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week at 1120 Caribbean Way in Miami.

Ronselli Park

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer. Appointments are required and can be made online. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays only at 250 SW 114th Ave. in Miami.

Stephen P. Clark Government Center

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 111 NW First St. in Miami.

Sunny Isles Beach Government Center

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 18070 Collins Ave. in Sunny Isles Beach.

Tropical Park

This drive-thru site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at 7900 SW 40th St. in Miami at the Bird Road entrance.

West Dade Clinic

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. Appointments are required and can be made online. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 11865 SW 26th St. in Miami.

West Perrine Health Center

This walk-up site offers booster doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. Appointments are required and can be made online. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 18255 Homestead Ave. in Miami.

Zoo Miami

This drive-thru site offers booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer. Appointments are recommended and can be made online or by calling 305-615-2014. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at 12400 SW 152nd St. in Miami.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Majchrowicz is a staff writer at Miami New Times. He studied journalism at Indiana University and has reported for PolitiFact, The New York Times, Washington Post, the Post and Courier, and Tampa Bay Times.
Contact: Michael Majchrowicz

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
NYE 2022 Guide

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation