Colin Kaepernick Sold Out Black People by Hiring All-White Lawyers

It’s a travesty that Colin Kaepernick turned to an all-white legal team to plead his grievance case against the NFL and the 32 team owners. Over the weekend, the controversial quarterback wore a massive grin and a Malcolm X T-shirt after cutting a deal that will pay him between $50 and $80 million to end a lawsuit that claimed he was blackballed by the NFL. In a photo after the announcement, he was flanked by his three lawyers, including celebrity attorney Mark Geragos.

Kaepernick became a household name for leading the player protests against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games. He’s used the controversy to portray himself as a fighter against systemic racism in America. Yet when it came to making his legal argument, Kaepernick didn’t retain an African-American lawyer even though there are plenty equal to Geragos if not better.