Nicolás Maduro's Personal Brujo Lives in Miami, Charges $90,000 Per Consultation

When he's not busy speeding up the slow-motion collapse of what was once South America's wealthiest nation, Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro enjoys engaging in the occult and esoteric. The dictator's penchant for the supernatural is one of the worst-kept secrets in Caracas, though his regime maintains that he's a faithful Christian. In reality, Maduro is a devout follower of the late Sathya Sai Baba, a spiritual guru and philanthropist from India who was revered as a living god by his followers, and has also allegedly dabbled in Santería.

One of the largest benefactors of these supernatural hobbies is Miami resident Cirilo Enrique Rodulfo Sr., a brujo who conducts tarot card readings for Venezuelan elite in South Florida and Caracas, according to El Dictador Y Sus Demonios, a new book on the influence of occultism in Venezuelan politics by journalist David Placer.

Of the countless suckerfish feeding from the belly of the parasitic Maduro regime, Rodulfo is certainly among the oddest. The brujo and Maduro crossed paths years before the latter rose to the Venezuelan presidency, united by their adherence to Sai Baba.

Placer recounts a remarkable exchange between Maduro and Rodulfo, years before the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez became ill with the cancer that would eventually take his life. The brujo allegedly used the powers of Sai Baba to make a looming prediction: "Nicolás, you will become president." (Rodulfo did not respond to messages from New Times seeking comment.)

"Sai Babaism" is reportedly a billion-dollar religious empire that, until 2012, was led by a man whose millions of followers believed him to be the reincarnation of a famous 19th-century guru. The late Sai Baba was accused of sexual assault by multiple young men who visited his ashram in India. It's estimated there are more than 1,000 centers for Sai Babaism in over 100 countries around the world, including Venezuela, where the first Sai Center was opened in 1974. Sai Baba devotees believe their spiritual leader will reincarnate in the year 2023.

Rodulfo, known as El Profe, or the professor, to his friends, used his knowledge of Sai Babaism to become Maduro's chief spiritual advisor. In 2005, Maduro, who shares the same birthday as the late Sai Baba, took a trip with his wife, Celia Flores, to meet their spiritual icon after encouragement from Rodulfo. At the time, Maduro was head of Venezuela's National Assembly but held ambitions for more. A rare photo survived the trip: Maduro sits at the feet of Sai Baba, dressed in all white, staring calmly into the camera with his wife sitting across from him.

Aquí tienen una foto del "cristiano", Nicolás Maduro, junto a Sai Baba y Cilia Flores. pic.twitter.com/gWKcZL6yE8 — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) June 5, 2019

According to Placer, Rodulfo was born on the Venezuelan island of Margarita. He served in the armed forces and later taught as a professor at a military academy named after Chávez, located outside of Caracas. Then there's Rodulfo's career in the occult, which developed parallel to his more exoteric callings.

After moving to Miami, Rodulfo starred on a Telemundo show broadcast in the late '80s titled La Linea Psiquica De Celia Cruz (Celia Cruz's Psychic Phone Line), according to Placer. Callers down on their luck would turn to Rodulfo in the wee hours of the morning with family problems, health issues, and economic troubles, to which he would respond with ominous premonitions.

Using the show as a springboard, Rodulfo began to gather contacts and rekindle old friendships among Venezuelans visiting or moving to Miami. By 1999, he was charging $5,000 for a common consultation, but the price shot up depending on the client. A member of Rodulfo's inner circle admitted to Placer that the brujo once charged a Venezuelan entrepreneur $90,000 for a consultation regarding whether he should sell his business or not. Afraid of being in debt with a brujo, the businessman paid the fee.

Rodulfo (above, in a rare photo with his son) reportedly served as a spiritual guide for Carlos Méndez, CEO of Doral-based Venezuelan news outlet EVTV, during those early years in Miami. But nothing could compare to the luxury that awaited Rodulfo once Maduro took power.

In his book, Placer chronicles a jet-set lifestyle that included $6,000 bottles of Dom Pérignon, Rolex watches, private planes, and extended stays at the Marriott in Caracas, where Rodulfo would hold tarot readings for exclusive clientele. Rodulfo brags to friends that Maduro still sends him voice messages on WhatsApp, according to Placer.

Currently, Rodulfo and his wife, Aura, own at least six properties — three residential homes and three condos —scattered across Miami. The current market value for all of the properties totals $1.4 million. County records show that Rodulfo owned property in Miami-Dade as early as 1996.

Rodulfo also runs Acel Shiva Nataraya, Inc., a for-profit corporate entity registered under one of his more luxurious homes in Olympia Heights.

Rodulfo's social media presence is almost nonexistent, and his various corporate entities have no websites. A Twitter account with the handle @SaiProfe has been traced to Rodulfo, but it's been inactive since 2012. The account's biography reads: "International Parapsychologist, Hypnotherapist, Mentalist, Spiritual Guide and Follower of the Beloved Master Sathya Sai Baba."