Chicago Priest Caught Having Sex in Public on Ocean Drive
Misión San Juan Diego / Facebook

Chicago Priest Caught Having Sex in Public on Ocean Drive

Jerry Iannelli | September 4, 2018 | 2:40pm
AA

Have sex indoors. Do whatever the hell you want as long as it's consensual and behind closed doors. Don't have sex in public. Especially don't have sex on the 1300 block of Ocean Drive in broad daylight on Labor Day. Especially if you are a Catholic priest visiting Miami Beach with another church-affiliated man.

Yet Miami Beach Police say two men from Illinois — Father Diego Berrio, who is 39, and Edwin Giraldo Cortez, age 30 — were caught performing oral sex on each other in a car parked along Ocean Drive, Miami Beach's busiest tourist road, around 3:20 p.m. Labor Day. Someone called 911 to report that two men were giving each other blowjobs on Miami Beach's most famous street, and when officers arrived, they walked right up to the window to see the dudes going at it on the northbound side of the street.

At first, the cops drove by and saw two men "shifting their position[s] in the front seat of the vehicle." So the officers parked and approached the car. The vehicle did not have tinted windows.

"I observed Defendant Berrio in the passenger seat, performing oral sex on Defendant Giraldo, who was seated in the driver's seat," an MBPD officer wrote in an arrest report. "Giraldo's pants were unzipped and open. His penis was erect and fully visible. This act was occurring in full view of the public passing by on Ocean Drive and on the sidewalk."

Both men were arrested on charges of misdemeanor lewd and lascivious behavior, while Giraldo was slapped with an added felony charge of indecent exposure. The men listed their addresses as 2323 N. Wilie Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois — which is a Catholic church called Misión San Juan Diego.

A glance at the Facebook page of the church shows Berrio is a prominent priest there. He is also listed as a judge for marriage-annulment cases in the Archdiocese of Chicago. It's unclear what role Giraldo plays at the church or whether he is also an ordained priest.

The men have not told authorities what brought them to Miami Beach. If the police account of the public sex is accurate, the case once again highlights the sad state of affairs within the oppressive and anti-LGBTQ Catholic Church. The two men apparently couldn't keep their hands off each other in broad daylight on Ocean Drive.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

