Chicago Priest Caught Having Sex in Public on Ocean Drive

Have sex indoors. Do whatever the hell you want as long as it's consensual and behind closed doors. Don't have sex in public. Especially don't have sex on the 1300 block of Ocean Drive in broad daylight on Labor Day. Especially if you are a Catholic priest visiting Miami Beach with another church-affiliated man.

Yet Miami Beach Police say two men from Illinois — Father Diego Berrio, who is 39, and Edwin Giraldo Cortez, age 30 — were caught performing oral sex on each other in a car parked along Ocean Drive, Miami Beach's busiest tourist road, around 3:20 p.m. Labor Day. Someone called 911 to report that two men were giving each other blowjobs on Miami Beach's most famous street, and when officers arrived, they walked right up to the window to see the dudes going at it on the northbound side of the street.

At first, the cops drove by and saw two men "shifting their position[s] in the front seat of the vehicle." So the officers parked and approached the car. The vehicle did not have tinted windows.