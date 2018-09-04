BuzzFeed Reporter Says Miami-Dade Cops Arrested Him at Airport for Trying to Help Fellow Passenger

Andrew Kimmel had just walked off a five-hour flight from Los Angeles to Miami International Airport when he noticed the woman he'd sat next to on the plane being questioned by police. When he stopped to ask if everything was OK, police told him to back off. Concerned for the woman's well-being, Kimmel didn't leave. That's when cops arrested him.

Kimmel says the cops had no justifiable reason to cuff him that day and adds that prosecutors agreed, because they quickly dropped the charges. Now he's suing Miami-Dade County for negligence, false imprisonment, and battery for the October 23, 2013 arrest.

"Police officers are prohibited from arresting individuals without probable cause to reasonably believe that an individual has committed a crime," Kimmel's lawyer, Curt Obront, writes in the complaint. The law has clearly established, Obront writes, that “the freedom of individuals to verbally oppose or challenge police action without thereby risking arrest is one of the principal characteristics by which we distinguish a free nation from a police state."