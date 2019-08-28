Broward Prosecutors Quietly Dropped Investigation Into Drug Analyst Accused of Misconduct

By 2014, the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) and Broward State Attorney's Office had both learned of misconduct allegations against former BSO Crime Lab Analyst Kelli McDonald. That year, New Times broke the news that multiple cases handled by McDonald had either tainted or missing drug evidence. After the story came out, State Attorney Mike Satz's office began investigating the allegations; McDonald later resigned from her post in 2016.

But this past March, nearly five years after launching the investigation, Satz's office quietly closed out the McDonald case, saying there was not enough evidence to prove that McDonald actually broke the law.

In a previously unreported March 21 close-out memorandum, Assistant State Attorney Christopher Killoran concluded "that no criminal activity by McDonald can be proven and therefore no charges will be filed. It should be noted that while this investigation started out as looking into the alleged conduct of McDonald to determine whether any crimes were committed, the investigation included also reviewing the protocols and procedures of the crime lab from 2012 until present to determine what, if anything, can be done to prevent a future environment similar to that in 2012 that allowed drugs to go missing."

In 2014, then-New Times reporter Kyle Swenson reviewed hundreds of pages of case files from BSO's Crime Lab, which tests drug evidence collected by cops throughout Broward County. Records showed that in one of McDonald's cases, marijuana evidence was listed as different weights in police reports and lab analyses. In another case, a 0.4-gram, pencil-eraser-sized piece of crack cocaine had gone missing from one of McDonald's cases. In a third incident, a stash of cocaine initially listed as containing 1,012.6 grams of cocaine wound up weighing just 998.3 grams after it was re-weighed amid an internal probe into McDonald's conduct. After those cases came to light, the crime lab suspended McDonald. By that point, she'd worked more than 5,900 cases, and only a small fraction had been reexamined.

Since then, Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein — Satz's longtime personal nemesis — and his second-in-command, Gordon Weekes, have held up the McDonald case as evidence that more of McDonald's cases need to be reopened. In an open letter earlier this month, Finkelstein and Weekes accused Satz of "institutional failures" of justice over his near-50-year career — failures that, in their opinion, included the handling of the McDonald cases.

But things only got worse for the crime lab in subsequent years. In 2016, McDonald resigned and New Times obtained a deposition from McDonald's former boss, Randy Hilliard, who admitted under oath that lab workers were under so much stress that they routinely broke down emotionally and physically, adding that techniques were not in place at the time to catch the mistakes lab workers may have made. (That year, the lab separately suspended some DNA analysis after New Times reported that BSO analysts were misusing DNA-testing techniques that could have been used to wrongfully charge people with crimes.)

But Satz's office kept McDonald's case open for nearly another three years. According to the previously unreported close-out memorandum, Killoran said a confluence of factors forced the state attorney's office to keep investigating. For one, the case apparently went through multiple investigators before it reached Killoran, and, moreover, Killoran somehow didn't receive key evidence — an audit completed in 2014 — from his predecessors until January of this year. Satz's office also said it kept the case open as it monitored the crime lab's progress in general.

But other aspects of the close-out memo still raise questions. Investigators noted that McDonald's workstation had been "in a remote part" of the lab away from supervision, that McDonald routinely checked out more than one case at a time, and that McDonald was allowed to keep drug evidence in her own personal locker as she worked cases. Staggeringly, prosecutors did say outright that McDonald somehow misplaced drug evidence but blamed the discrepancies on "health issues that caused her to miss work" and the overall disorganization of the lab at the time.

"With that said, drugs did go missing at least twice," the state's memo says. "It appears that this could logically be concluded as occurring due to the manner in which the lab was run previous to 2014. The lack of oversight, the lack of proscribed procedures being followed allowed for, arguably, an environment that allowed drugs to be unaccounted for." In another part of the memo, prosecutors state that it seemed McDonald was simply "overworked and refused to ask for help."

However, Satz's office ultimately said that it could not pin any crime on McDonald — prosecutors noted that, after being re-tested, some cases came back showing more drugs than had been originally cited. And, moreover, prosecutors said McDonald passed two different drug screenings, including one that was administered during the investigation.

"The State is unable to prove that she stole any drugs," the memo states. "There is a complete lack of evidence, other than the discrepancies in weight, that McDonald stole any drugs. Both given the lack of eyewitnesses, no surveillance camera footage, the fact that there were multiple cases that when audited contained more drugs than she had previously reported, as well as the fact that McDonald's drug screen came back negative (including on 8/24/12 and 2/4/14 – the latter of which was due to the initiation of this investigation), the State cannot show she intentionally and willfully took the drugs for her, or someone else's, use."