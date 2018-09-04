Brett Kavanaugh Refused to Shake a Parkland Dad's Hand at Hearing Today

Fred Guttenberg (left), whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland massacre, tried to shake Brett Kavanaugh's hand at his Supreme Court hearing today and was rebuffed.

As he's done nearly every day since his daughter Jaime died in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, Fred Guttenberg spent this morning trying to push for gun control. Today he made his way to D.C. for Senate confirmation hearings on Brett Kavanaugh so he could ask Trump's first Supreme Court pick where he stands on anti-gun-violence measures.

But Guttenberg says that when he introduced himself as the father of a Parkland victim and tried to shake Kavanaugh's hand during a break in the hearings, the nominee turned and ignored him.

"Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away," Guttenberg tweeted around 1:30 p.m. "I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence."