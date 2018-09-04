 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Fred Guttenberg (left), whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland massacre, tried to shake Brett Kavanaugh's hand at his Supreme Court hearing today and was rebuffed.
Fred Guttenberg (left), whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland massacre, tried to shake Brett Kavanaugh's hand at his Supreme Court hearing today and was rebuffed.
Courtesy of Fred Guttenberg / YouTube

Brett Kavanaugh Refused to Shake a Parkland Dad's Hand at Hearing Today

Tim Elfrink | September 4, 2018 | 2:32pm
AA

As he's done nearly every day since his daughter Jaime died in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February, Fred Guttenberg spent this morning trying to push for gun control. Today he made his way to D.C. for Senate confirmation hearings on Brett Kavanaugh so he could ask Trump's first Supreme Court pick where he stands on anti-gun-violence measures.

But Guttenberg says that when he introduced himself as the father of a Parkland victim and tried to shake Kavanaugh's hand during a break in the hearings, the nominee turned and ignored him.

Related Stories

"Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away," Guttenberg tweeted around 1:30 p.m. "I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence."

An AP photographer was there to document the moment. The striking image, which some observers are already calling a defining moment in Kavanaugh's hearings, backs up Guttenberg's narrative:

CSPAN's cameras captured the moment as well:

White House officials later suggested that security personnel "intervened" before Kavanaugh had a chance to decide whether to shake Guttenberg's hand, but the video seems to show several seconds before the guards step between the men.

Kavanaugh's hearings haven't been going smoothly in general. Democrats have assailed Republicans for dumping 42,000 pages of documents from Kavanaugh's time in the George W. Bush White House at the last minute and slammed Trump for refusing to disclose another 100,000 pages of documents related to Kavanaugh's career.

Protesters also repeatedly interrupted the hearings, which Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy called a "sham."

“This is the most incomplete, most partisan, least transparent vetting for any Supreme Court nominee I have ever seen,” he said.

In light of Guttenberg's encounter, it bears mentioning the NRA has promised to spend upward of $1 million on ads supporting Kavanaugh's Supreme Court bid. 

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >