Video: Red Card Turns Into Massive Brawl With Ref at Doral Indoor Soccer Game

If you've ever played soccer in Miami, you've seen it happen dozens of times: Someone makes a hard tackle or calls a borderline foul. Suddenly, the testosterone flows like cafecitos from a ventanita. Sweaty faces are pushed together. Someone screams, "¡Puta!" Chests are shoved. An irate striker grabs the portable goals and tries to walk off the field.

The vast majority of the time, tempers simmer down and the game goes on. But then there are nights like Monday inside La Caimanera Soccer Fields in Doral:

After a ref at the indoor soccer park gave a red card, the game devolved into a massive, screaming brawl with players eventually chasing the ref through the building. Eventually, the cornered ref started throwing haymakers, and punches flew between dozens of men who look a decade or so too old for their custom Paris Saint-Germain kits.