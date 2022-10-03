Lawsuit: Car's Automated Safety Tech Goes Berserk, Crushes Driver's Chest

Miami-Dade resident Richard Patt claims he was waiting at a stoplight on Biscayne Boulevard in his leased 2021 Audi Q8, when the vehicle's automatic safety system went haywire, tightening his seatbelt so violently that it yanked him backwards and crushed his torso. The "Pre-Sense" technology was falsely triggered by some passing bicyclists, he says.
Patt lays out the allegations in a lawsuit pending against the vehicle's manufacturer, Volkswagen Group, in the Southern District of Florida. He says the overly sensitive safety system collapsed his lung, and that he had to undergo multiple surgeries and medical treatments for his injuries from the March 2021 incident.
On September 8, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom rejected Volkswagen's motion to dismiss Patt's defective manufacturing claim, allowing the case to move closer to trial.
Patt says Audi "failed to implement effective quality control procedures" to ensure that the Pre-Sense technology would function safely. He notes that he was leaning forward with his hands on the steering wheel when the safety system allegedly malfunctioned.
"Audi knew or should have known that drivers do not always position themselves with their backs all the way back against the seat," the lawsuit claims. "Audi should not have designed and manufactured a driver assistance technology that would cause a driver's lung to collapse when used in a reasonably foreseeable way.”
Volkswagen Group and its attorney in the case have not responded to a request for comment.
Audi became part of the Volkswagen Group in 1966. It introduced the Pre-Sense technology in 2011 as the automobile industry was moving to incorporate more automated driver-assistance technologies like lane departure control, blindspot detection, and collision avoidance.
According to the Audi USA website, the Pre-Sense feature uses radar sensors to help detect an impending collision and "can initiate preventive measures," including "pretensioning the front safety belts and automatically adjusting the occupants' seats to a more optimal position." Other driver assistance technologies Audi offers include nightvision features to detect pedestrians, active lane assist to provide steering guidance, and "adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist" in which sensors help navigate a car through traffic.
Multiple studies indicate that collision-avoidance systems significantly reduce the frequency of roadway crashes. Reports from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety suggest that automated braking and crash alert systems cut vehicle rear-end collisions in half and reduce pedestrian-involved crashes by 27 percent.
There have been growing concerns in recent years, however, about the reliability of automated vehicle-safety systems and their potential to malfunction. Since July 1, 2021, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has documented more than 520 reported accidents involving cars using advanced driver-assistance technologies.
As issues with automated safety systems come to light, some Audi customers have taken to an r/Audi subreddit and the Audi World forum to see if others have experienced malfunctions with their cars' safety technology. Some have complained of significant issues with their vehicles’ Pre-Sense technology, including purported instances of unexpected seatbelt tightening or a car suddenly activating the brakes for no good reason.
A 2020 report conducted by the American Automobile Association (AAA) discovered that vehicles with driver-assistance technologies experienced some sort of issue with the systems every eight miles on average. The report found the systems can be unreliable in real-world scenarios.
"Researchers noted instances of trouble with the systems keeping the vehicles tested in their lane and coming too close to other vehicles or guardrails," said a press release for the report.
“Active driving assistance systems are designed to assist the driver and help make the roads safer, but the fact is, these systems are in the early stages of their development,” Greg Brannon, an auto engineering expert with AAA, said in a statement tied to the report’s release.