 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4

Archdiocese of Miami Suspends Masses, All Church Services

Jessica Lipscomb | March 18, 2020 | 1:00pm
AA

The Archdiocese of Miami has announced that, effective today, all masses are suspended "until further notice" because of the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

The suspension includes most church events, including Bible studies and prayer groups.

The archdiocese says funerals, christenings, and weddings must now be limited to immediate family members who are not sick. Those in attendance will be asked to practice "appropriate social distancing."

Related Stories

While church services have been paused, priests and other parish staff will be available to minister to churchgoers. They are being asked to exercise "prudence" and observe social distancing. Priests and church staff will also be available by phone and email, the archdiocese says.

Miami-area priests will continue to pay visits to local hospitals, although they have been instructed to wear masks, gloves, and other protective gear as directed by medical professionals.

Individual churches within the diocese are being encouraged to live-stream services and publish updates online for congregants.

"These efforts will enable the faithful to continue to remain close to the Lord and the Church in this challenging time, while protecting one another and the community against COVID-19," Archbishop Thomas Wenski said in a press release.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >