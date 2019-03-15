Appellate Judge Says Javier Ortiz Used Excessive Force, Violated Constitution

Former Miami Police union chief Capt. Javier Ortiz has an uncanny knack for worming his way out of trouble. During 14 years with MPD, Ortiz has been hit with 38 citizen complaints — but only six have been sustained by Internal Affairs. He's proud of this and has bragged about his IA file on Facebook.

But Ortiz's corrupt past might soon catch up with him. On Thursday, a judge in the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals issued a scathing ruling blasting Ortiz for using excessive force in a 2015 traffic stop.

"We have no doubt that the force was objectively disproportionate and altogether gratuitous," U.S. Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus wrote.