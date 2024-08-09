Dan LeBatard Sparks Hopes of Miami Heat "Super Team" With Anthony Edwards

In a recent episode of the Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz, host LeBatard fired up the speculation machine with a possibility that has Miami Heat fans thirsty.
In the episode, LeBatard suggested Heat fans should keep an eye on Minnesota Timberwolves standout Anthony Edwards as the Timberwolves' ownership dispute plays out. With Glen Taylor potentially holding onto the team after arbitration — in which the opposing party is retired MLB star and South Florida resident Alex Rodriguez — the proceedings could lead to significant changes within the organization, which might eventually land Edwards in Miami.
Boing! That's the sound of Heat fans' pants doing the happy dance if you know what I mean.
But wait. It's complicated. Keep your rocket in your pocket.
LeBatard BombLeBatard posed a series of hypotheticals: If the Timberwolves lost team president Tim Connelly, that could potentially trigger a domino effect, leading to Edwards considering a trade request. And if that were to happen, would Edwards request a move to the Miami Heat?
The speculation gains traction when considering Edwards is presently representing Team USA in the Paris Olympics. One of his teammates is Heat star Bam Adebayo, and he is being guided by Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, who serves as an assistant coach for the Olympic squad.
Veteran Miami Heat fans with keen minds will remember that one of the first inklings that a LeBron-Wade-Bosh "Big 3" team could become a reality dates back to when the trio formed a good relationship with one another while playing for Team USA. And you know what they say about history: it repeats itself.
While with Team USA at the Summer Olympics, Edwards has been vocal about his admiration for Spoelstra, stating, "I see what they mean when they say 'Heat Culture.'"
Yup. This could be happening. Where there is smoke, there is fire. And where there is fire, there is heat. Miami Heat, folks. Connect the dots.
LeBatard Not AloneEdwards has been a badass for Team USA, just as he has been with Minnesota throughout his career. He's leading the squad in scoring with 16.8 points per game, including a 17-point performance in the quarterfinals against Brazil.
His chemistry with Adebayo has been evident on the court, fueling the speculative fire that if the day ever came when the two could team up, the playing styles would very obviously blend. But until LeBatard mentioned it this week, few thought that'd be the case in the near future.
LeBatard isn't the only one making this call. Sports personality Bill Simmons recently touched on the growing man-crush between Edwards, Adebayo, and Spoelstra during a podcast episode, saying, "Anthony Edwards really loves Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra. He loved his experience with them."
"Don't be surprised...Story drop. Am I dropping it now?" Simmons teased.
Edwards Won't Come CheapAt just 23 years old, Edwards is coming off his best season, in which he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while leading the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals. He also recently signed a five-year extension with the Timberwolves that keeps him under contract until 2029.
Even if Edwards were to demand a trade, the price tag to acquire him could likely cost the Miami Heat everything they have to offer (maybe even their mascot in Burnie).
The former No. 1 overall pick is widely regarded as a top-five NBA player with a competitive edge that has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan. Edwards' game is most often likened to that of former Miami Heat legend and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.
So, if Edwards is coming for a record price, what or who is returning to the T-Wolves? One thing is sure: it won’t be Jimmy Butler. Jimmy famously forced his way out of Minnesota in 2018 after a heated practice that led to his eventual trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Butler's time in Minnesota was marked by friction, particularly with Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, whom he hated — badly — perhaps more than anyone else in the NBA.
A trade for Edwards might require the Heat to part with Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jović, and 47 first-round picks. But we are listening.
Grab your popcorn, Heat Nation. This could be a crazy one to track.