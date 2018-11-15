Andrew Gillum Lost Because He Failed to Turn Out the Hood Vote

The recount in Florida's gubernatorial race, which is expected to end today, gave Andrew Gillum a final Hail Mary after he narrowly lost the November 6 election to Ron DeSantis. But the Tallahassee mayor would have won decisively if he had done more to connect with African-American voters.

Though voter turnout in Miami-Dade and Broward surpassed totals from the 2014 midterm election by wide margins, both counties were among the lowest of the state’s ten most populous. Miami-Dade and Broward had voter turnout rates of 56.9 and 57.4 percent, compared to the statewide rate of 62.1 percent. Donald Trump-loving counties that DeSantis won, such as Sumter, Franklin, and Collier, had 78, 76, and 73 percent voter turnout rates. Those three counties had the largest turnout rates in the state.