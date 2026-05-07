Why This Downtown Miami Venue Is Going Phone-Free

Jolene, a downtown Miami venue, announced on social media that it is now a phone-free space. The trend, which has been gaining momentum over the past two years, encourages people to be present in the moment, enjoy music, and have real conversations. According to a recent study by ticketing company Eventbrite, phone-free events have increased by 567% since 2024, while attendance at those events has grown by 121%. The report suggests that “Gen Z and Millennials are pulling the plug on the performative night out.”

Coloma Kaboomsky, known simply as “Coloma” in the Miami music scene, is one of the owners of Jolene, along with other venues, including Club Space. In a conversation with Miami New Times, he spoke about the new policy: “Deeper human connection, enhanced respect for artists, and uninhibited dancing are just the start of our no-phone policy at Jolene in Downtown Miami.” Stories shared on social media over the past weekend showed door staff placing stickers over guests’ phone cameras before they entered the venue.

“With phones becoming an extension of most people, we want to encourage being present and stepping away from the digital world while we partake in what we consider to be the ancestral practice of gathering around the sound of drums,” Cano adds.

Jolene, a sound room located in the basement of the historic Julia & Henry building on Flagler Street, carries plenty of mystique of its own. Named after Dolly Parton’s iconic song, the space was once believed to be a tunnel used by Al Capone to store illegal liquor. Today, it has been transformed into a dance and DJ space inspired by 1970s recording studios. The programming, curated by Link Miami Rebels Davide, Jonny From Space, and Coloma, leans heavily into local electronic sounds while also welcoming touring acts looking to perform in a more intimate setting.

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Going deeper into the psychology behind the decision, Cano adds: “Every human experiences the same initial exposure to bass the first time they hear their mother’s heartbeat in the womb. This shared experience brings us together under the disco ball and allows us to connect, as long as we are present. With the increasing popularity of Jolene, we want to maintain an intimate environment that fosters freedom to be and let be.”