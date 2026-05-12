Vinyl Collectors Get a New Record Store in Fort Lauderdale

After leaving Radio-Active in February 2024, Schenk began laying the groundwork for what would become Shellshock Records.

Vinyl fever isn’t slowing down in South Florida. With new shops continuing to pop up across Miami and record sales reported in 2025, Fort Lauderdale is getting a new destination for crate diggers.

Named after New Order’s 1986 synth-driven single “Shellshock” — famously featured on the Pretty in Pink soundtrack — Shellshock has been nearly two years in the making.

Owner Gunther Schenk has spent most of his adult life immersed in record-store culture. He got his start as an intern at Beach Records in Fort Myers before landing a part-time job at the beloved Radio-Active Records, where he worked for seven years. Along the way, he built a vinyl collection that stretches back more than 15 years.

“I started collecting records when I was 18 years old,” Schenk says. “Friends in college were doing it, and I’ve always been huge into music. I went to my first concert when I was 10. The deeper I got into collecting, the more I fell in love with the physical aspect of music. Especially now, when streaming dominates everything, there’s something special about actually holding music in your hands.”

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After leaving Radio-Active in February 2024, Schenk began laying the groundwork for what would become Shellshock Records. The process took longer than expected due to permitting delays, contractor issues, and zoning complications — a familiar story for many South Florida business owners. Still, the shop is finally ready to open its doors during Memorial Day weekend.

“I’ll probably have somewhere between 3,500 and 4,000 records on opening day,” Schenk says, adding that he eventually hopes to grow the inventory to as many as 10,000 titles.

The selection will lean heavily into rock, including classic rock, contemporary rock, and pop, with Schenk underlining that his personal background in underground music scenes will shape the store’s identity.

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“There’s definitely going to be a strong focus on punk, hardcore, metal, indie, and alternative music,” he explains. “That’s going to be a noticeable niche in the shop.”

Beyond guitars and distortion, customers can also expect sections dedicated to hip-hop, electronic, soul, jazz, and film soundtracks. About 80 percent of the inventory will consist of used records, with the remaining 20 percent reserved for new releases and fresh pressings. Shellshock will also stock CDs and cassettes.

The name itself came together during a moment of inspiration while Schenk was flipping through his personal collection. “I kind of hit a wall trying to come up with a name,” he says. “Then I pulled out the New Order 12-inch for ‘Shellshock.’ I liked the way it sounded, and when I ran it by friends, everybody agreed it fit perfectly.” After securing the name, local artist Cody Statler designed the logo.

Shellshock Records officially opens May 23 in Fort Lauderdale, offering a new haven for longtime collectors, casual listeners, and anyone still chasing the thrill of discovering music the analog way.

Shellshock Records. 603 NE 13th Street, Fort Lauderdale; shellshockrecords.com; 754-227-8300.