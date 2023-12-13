 Vibra Urbana Returns to Miami in 2024 With Anuel AA and Rauw Alejandro | Miami New Times
Vibra Urbana Returns in 2024 With Anuel AA and Rauw Alejandro

Both Anuel AA and Rauw Alejandro have performed at Vibra Urbana before but they return as even bigger stars.
December 13, 2023
Vibra Urbana returns to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center February 17-18.
If your Spotify Wrapped this year was mostly Latin trap, urbano, and reggaeton, you're in luck. Vibra Urbana, the reggaeton music festival, has announced it will return February 17-18 at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center with a lineup of some of the genre's hottest stars.

The fourth edition features headliners Anuel AA and Rauw Alejandro, along with Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Young Miko, Yovngchimi, Alvaro Diaz, Luar La L, and Ovi rounding out the first day, and Arcángel, Ivy Queen, Rels B, Nicki Nicole, and Angel Dior closing things out on the second day.

But perhaps the biggest news this year is that the festival will be shifting from its expected December dates to February, meaning that technically no festival will occur in 2023. However, the date change is not unprecedented. The festival occurred in February when Vibra Urbana debuted at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables in 2020. It shifted to December once it returned from its pandemic-induced hiatus in 2021. It makes sense for the festival to shift back to February to avoid conflict with the holiday season.

Both Anuel and Alejandro have performed at the festival before but they return as even bigger stars. Both have also gone through very public breakups: Anuel with Colombian singer Karol G and Alejandro with Spanish avant-garde pop singer Rosalía. The latter couple was particularly beloved by Latin music fans. Rosalía and Alejandro even released the collaborative EP RR, and Alejandro appeared during Rosalía's Coachella performance just a few months before they called it quits.

However, one thing that sets these headliners apart is their approach to music. Anuel feels more like a traditionalist, with a sound clearly inspired by the many other Puerto Rican artists who came before him. He's not trying to reinvent the wheel as much as he's just trying to put his own stamp on it. On the other hand, Alejandro is at his best when he's pushing reggaeton forward. His 2022 album, Saturno, was a particular highlight thanks to its deft blend of electronic styles and reggaeton.

Two-day passes for Vibra Urbana are currently on sale, while single-day tickets will be available starting today, December 13, at 11 a.m.

Below is the full lineup for Vibra Urbana 2024:

Saturday, February 17
  • Anuel AA
  • Farruko
  • Jay Wheeler
  • Young Miko
  • Yovngchimi
  • Alvaro Diaz
  • Luar La L
  • Ovi
  • Omar Courtz
  • Dei V
  • Hades 66
  • Chesca
  • Hozwal
  • Venesti
  • Roxyv
  • Kneezy
  • Mario Duran
  • DJ Zaga
  • Siilva
  • DJ Luxx
Sunday, February 18
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Arcángel
  • Ivy Queen
  • Rels B
  • Nicki Nicole
  • Angel Dior
  • Charley & Johayron
  • Gale
  • Chris Palace
  • Aron Luix
  • Mel Granda
  • Vibarco
  • Barovier
  • DJ Zaga
  • Siilva
  • DJ Luxx
Vibra Urbana 2024. With Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, Arcángel, and others. 1 p.m. Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; vibraurbanafest.com. Tickets cost $99 to $999 via axs.com.
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times and leads its music and cultural coverage. He joined the publication in 2008 as web editor and has been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He's written for other publications like Billboard, Vice, and Spin.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

