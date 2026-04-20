Unsin Music Festival and Conference Will Celebrate Five Years This Week

We’re aiming to raise $7,500 by April 26. Your support ensures New Times can continue watching out for you and our community. No paywall. Always accessible. Daily online and weekly in print.

Miami has long served as a launchpad for Latin artists to reach global audiences, with all major labels and streaming platforms maintaining Latin hubs in the 305, so it’s no surprise that Unsin, a conference and festival dedicated to the Latin industry, is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The event will take over several Wynwood venues from April 22 to 24. Music showcases will feature an array of artists representing different corners and movements emerging from Latin music, with performances taking place across Las Rosas and La Tropical. Among the confirmed acts are Miami’s own Isadora Figueroa, Mexican indie standout Ruzzi, Colombian producer Duplat, Venezuelan artist Gus, as well as Vetz, Delusion Bay, Adrian Cota, and two artists selected by The Spanish Wave from Spain — an organization that promotes Spanish artists worldwide.

Isadora Figueroa, who will be performing at the festival, shares her excitement for her upcoming performance. “Being part of UNSIN feels really special; it’s not just a festival, it’s an educational space where people can come together to better understand the music industry. I love that it starts real conversations and gives people access to knowledge, all while creating community. I’m also really excited to perform and create a moment people can just enjoy, feel good, and connect with.”

As far as the panels go, they will happen at The Lab in Wynwood, with conversations touching on topics such as Miami’s evolving music ecosystem, women at the intersection of music and technology, artist management, booking live shows, touring, monetizing independent careers, and the future of Latin music business. Practical workshops will also cover royalties, catalog acquisitions, fan data strategy, branding, mental health, and a special session presented by Spotify. New Times Music Editor Flor Franceschetti will moderate a panel on Thursday titled From DM to Stage: How Artists Actually Get Booked, where she will be in conversation with Laura Quinlan, David Sinopoli, Mario Garibaldi, and others.

Past edition of Unsin. Unsin Festival photo.

“When we started Unsin, it came from a very real need, we didn’t see enough spaces where emerging artists, especially from the Latin community, could truly connect with the people, knowledge, and opportunities needed to grow,” shares Julian Duque, founder of the event.

This year, the festival will also introduce a Wynwood venue circuit, with locations just minutes apart, allowing attendees to move through the neighborhood between events. Additional programming includes Morning Cafecito presented by Symphonic, Speed Meetings for artists and executives, an Industry Happy Hour presented by Altafonte, and a Kickoff Party presented by Concord Music Publishing.

advertisement advertisement

“Five years later, what’s powerful is not just how much it’s grown, but how intentional that growth has been. We’ve evolved into an international platform that connects Latin America, the U.S., and Europe, bringing together artists, executives, and creators from all of these regions into one shared space,” Duque adds.

The festival will also feature a vinyl pop-up in partnership with Lulo Records, where attendees can enjoy local DJs playing vinyl, discover and purchase records, and complement the experience with a cold beer or cold brew.

“Unsin has become a bridge where cultures, sounds, and industries meet. You’ll see attendees and speakers from across Latin America and Europe engaging directly with the U.S. market, building relationships that go beyond the event itself,” Duque says.

Duque shares the intention for the future: “For us, it’s about scale and access, creating real pathways for collaboration across borders and making sure the next generation of talent can move globally, not just locally.”

Unsin. Wednesday, April 22, to Friday, April 24 at multiple locations. Tickets cost $55.00 – $165.00 via Unsin.live.