Five Places to Take a Nap at Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival is one of the largest EDM festivals in the world. It’s nearly impossible to escape the noise once you enter the festival grounds. This weekend, the festival turned the once peaceful ambiance of Virginia Key Beach into a massive compound for EDM, ruining attendees' chances of hearing clearly for the next week.

It’s safe to say taking a break from the madness to rest and hydrate is beneficial, if not necessary — especially if you're one of the many fans who completed the "Ultra 5k" last night. This is a 12-hour festival, after all, with eight stages going at the same time, broadcasting sound decibels higher than any human should endure. So New Times has gathered the perfect places to take relax and take a nap if you’re a heavy sleeper. Here’s where to nap:

Next to the Ultra sign right through the entrance. Right through the main entrance of the festival sits a massive Ultra sign that most guests used to take their Instagram selfies to show off their location. If you were smart, you used the area to rest. The glittering silver metallic sign stood tall, overlooking the view of the water. Guests laid out along the bottom of the sign to catch a tan or some Zs as the venue started to pour in with guests.