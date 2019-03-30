Five Places to Take a Nap at Ultra Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival is one of the largest EDM festivals in the world. It’s nearly impossible to escape the noise once you enter the festival grounds. This weekend, the festival turned the once peaceful ambiance of Virginia Key Beach into a massive compound for EDM, ruining attendees' chances of hearing clearly for the next week.
It’s safe to say taking a break from the madness to rest and hydrate is beneficial, if not necessary — especially if you're one of the many fans who completed the "Ultra 5k" last night. This is a 12-hour festival, after all, with eight stages going at the same time, broadcasting sound decibels higher than any human should endure. So New Times has gathered the perfect places to take relax and take a nap if you’re a heavy sleeper. Here’s where to nap:
Next to the Ultra sign right through the entrance. Right through the main entrance of the festival sits a massive Ultra sign that most guests used to take their Instagram selfies to show off their location. If you were smart, you used the area to rest. The glittering silver metallic sign stood tall, overlooking the view of the water. Guests laid out along the bottom of the sign to catch a tan or some Zs as the venue started to pour in with guests.
Under the Red Bull Massive Tent. Red Bull’s presence at Ultra Music Festival is unmissable. This year, their tent provided tables, shade, and cocktails to guests right in the middle of festival grounds. If you weren’t down to travel too far, but still wanted a place to nap, the massive Red Bull tent provided a safe place. Here, guests gathered to sit on the floor to gulp down a Coconut and Rum flavored cocktails and pass out under the covering. For those seeking ambiance, a live artist took his time to spray paint a mural for guests’ entertainment.
Near the docks. By walking towards the water, you’re able to temporarily escape the madness of Ultra. The docks welcome private yachts, the VIP water transportation, and various other noisy watercraft. If you’re looking for a place to rest, the dock offered a sunny oasis and beautiful view. While security didn’t allow guests to walk each dock, you could lay out on the ground, as many festival goers did yesterday. The view and escape from the noise made this hidden gem the perfect place to rest up before the long line up scheduled into the night.
The VIP area. The amount of your life savings you liquidated for Ultra Music Festival determines your comfort level. If you had $1,500 bucks to spare, you might find yourself in the lush VIP area that houses the high-rolling fans of EDM. The VIP area includes a pit area that rises above ground level, giving festival-goers the perfect view of the Main Stage. But if you're looking for a nap, the couches sufficed. The seating area offered white tables and chairs to enjoy a dining experience but also featured a black couch set up that promoted the perfect nap.
Near the arrival stage. If you were willing to take a near 20-minute hike to Resistance Island, you not only deserve an award for being about your shit, but an area to rest. The winding path that stretched over a mile long and welcomed two pedestrian bridges opened up to a grassy area filled with more stages, food, and most importantly: places to nap. Tucked adjacent to the Arrival stage lied a tropical themed seating area that accompanied park benches and a shaded area that resembled Hawaiian architecture.
Ultra’s new home at the Virginia Key Beach seemed as it was a shitshow waiting to happen, and in some ways it was. But it did offer areas for ravers to rest, hydrate and nap throughout the duration of the festival. It's safe to say that rest and naps are encouraged throughout Ultra Music Festival weekend.
