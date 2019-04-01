Five Weird Things Found in Fanny Packs at Ultra Music Festival

The fanny pack is the key to a successful Ultra Music Festival. The coveted waist bag allows you to bring more than your pockets could ever handle, so you can carry all the junk you think you’ll need during the event. Most wear it around their waist, but for added clout, you can wear it across your chest for easy access. Here are some of the best (and weirdest) items we found snuck into the festival:

You never know when you'll feel the urge. Daniella Mía

Magnum condoms. You never know when you’re going to have sex. Who knows when your girlfriend will finally get in the mood, or when you'll meet a seemingly rich guy at the bar? Maybe you never plan to drop your drawers, but it’s always best to be prepared. One festival-goer brought Magnum Condoms to the venue because, hey, you never know. Stuffed into his fanny pack, the wrinkled but still usable gold-wrapped condom was ready when needed. It's unclear exactly where, in a festival of over 100,000 people, you would be able to sate your sexual urges. But as long as you’re wrapping it up, it’s acceptable.