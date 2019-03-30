Ultra Music Festival Fans Forced to Walk Across the Rickenbacker After Chaotic Exit

With so many new factors going into this year's Ultra Music Festival, including a new location on Virginia Key, it's fair to say that both organizers and festivalgoers were anxious about the first day. Those fears were proven valid last night, when shuttle service off the island faltered, forcing a reported tens of thousands of fans to walk miles back to the mainland after a long day of partying.

Things seemed to hit a snag when Ultra wrapped up day one at 2 a.m. Photos and videos flooded Twitter, showing droves of fans trudging across the Rickenbacker Causeway looking tired and angry. Nearly all of them were hashtagged #FyreFestival or #FyreFest2, alluding to the epic failure of a music festival that stranded fans in the Bahamas in 2017.

Some blamed the lack of shuttles on a traffic accident. Others said that there were too few buses, and that staff was shorthanded. Still, others reported a tree on fire on festival grounds, which didn't appear to be related to the shuttle failure.

Continue Reading

On Twitter, Ultra apologized to festivalgoers for the transportation issues. "Last night, many of you experienced challenging transportation conditions leaving the festival. This is unacceptable and inconsistent with the high standards you have come to expect from us. For this, we are sorry." The festival says it working with the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County on resolving the problem, promising "a significantly improved transportation experience" for the rest of the weekend.

Earlier in the afternoon, everything seemed to be running relatively smoothly. Before the 2 a.m. shuttle collapse, Ultra's biggest obstacle seemed to be getting 60,000 people to the Virginia Key site in an orderly but prompt fashion. The festival set up three pick-up spots: the Arsht Center Metromover station, the American Airlines Arena, and the Vizcaya Metrorail station. It seemed like Vizcaya, perhaps due to its close proximity to Virginia Key and festivalgoers assuming the ride would be quicker, was the most popular shuttle hub. Around 5 p.m., Ultra tweeted that the wait time for a shuttle bus from Vizcaya was 60 minutes while the wait time at the American Airlines Arena and the Arsht Center was 5 minutes.

Still, Ultranuats seemed to be in good spirits and exercised plenty of patience, with some even commending Ultra's logistical planning. "Wow it only took 30 minutes to get on an @ultra shuttle. EDC could never," tweeted one festivalgoer. "Hey @EDC_LasVegas take notes on ur shuttle situation from @ultra Night & day from ur nightmare, plus it’s free," pointed out another. (Las Vegas' Electric Daisy Carnival takes place far away from the Vegas Strip — about 16 miles to be exact.)

Locals were at a clear advantage here, like festivalgoer Yesenia Moreno who told New Times this was her fourth time attending Ultra. Instead of paying for Ultra's garage parking, Moreno says she parked near the Publix on Biscayne Boulevard and NE 17th Street and walked to the nearby shuttle stop at the Arsht Center. However, she didn't have a favorable opinion of the new system. "The shuttle was shit. There were too many people try to fit on one bus," Moreno said.

"@ultra you’re drivers DO NOT know where they are going. I just took a 45 minuet bus to key biscayne and the driver never dropped us off and drove us back to Miami to sit through traffic twice [sic]," another festivalgoer complained on Twitter.

Festival goers boarding bus at the Vizcaya hub to @ultra. Long line but buses are coming quick after another. 240 buses in total between every hub. 8 buses right now at this hub; 32 by 5 PM pic.twitter.com/PwoW82qA4b — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) March 29, 2019

Still, New Times was able to get to Virginia Key from the Arsht Center in about 30 minutes via shuttle. (New Times was provided access to a media-only shuttle to the festival, as was every other outlet covering the festival.)

The best way to get to the festival was via ferry, however, that option was only available to VIP ticket holders and a limited amount of general-admission guests who purchased a ferry pass for around $150.

wait the ultra shuttle is such a breeze, the line is so short, everyone is so nice...., — hallie. (@seriouslyhallie) March 29, 2019

Once at the festival, the expanded footprint of Ultra was noticeable. However, sound bleed was definitely an issue in the Miami Marine Stadium area, which is home to the Mainstage, the Live Arena, Ultra Worldwide, and UMF Radio. At Bayfront Park, the natural rolling hills helped mitigate that problem even though the stages were closer together.

Then there's the distance between the Marine Stadium site and what Ultra is calling Resistance Island, which is, in fact, the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park. It was about a 20-minute walk via the walkway which took festivalgoers in front of MAST Academy and down the road to Virginia Key Beach Park. Walking all the way to the Carl Cox Megastructure at the end of the park added an additional ten minutes to the walk. Here's hoping Ultranauts brought their Fitbits and got their steps in. While a lot of festivalgoers tend to pick a stage and hang out there for long periods of time, it definitely killed the feeling that you could walk from stage to stage exploring the sounds before deciding which one to pick.

The rocky end to the first day at Ultra isn't a good look for the festival. If Ultra wants to appease its fans and silence its critics who fought against the move to Virginia Key, it needs to figure out its exit strategy before the end of today.

Additional reporting by Cristina Jerome, Zach Schlein, and Ciara LaVelle.