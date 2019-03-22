Ultra Music Festival 2019 Set Times

Though many questions regarding Ultra Music Festival's move to Virginia Key still loom, one thing festivalgoers don't have to worry about is the music.
If you're the kind of Ultranaut who likes to have a game plan before hitting the festival grounds, the good news is Ultra has finally released the set times, which sees acts spread across eight stages. So will you be catching the debut of Deadmau5's Cube V3 show or EDM's wunderkind poster boy, Martin Garrix? That's the Sophie's choice you'll have to make at Ultra this year.
Also, you can look forward to Resistance Island. Though New Times hasn't visited the site, it's safe to assume that because Ultra will take place at two locations simultaneously — Miami Marine Stadium and Virginia Key Beach Park — Resistance will probably get its own area. Most likely, it will be situated at the smaller venue, Virginia Key Beach Park. The Resistance brand gets an upgrade this year with an added stage, bringing the total number of "underground" venues to three.
Other changes this year: The Live Arena, which replaces the Live Stage at the former Bayfront Park site, gets a downgrade from three days to two. (Live acts at the festival have been on the decline, replaced mainly with DJs doing live sets.) The third day, the stage will switch to A State of Trance, which previously took place in the Carl Cox Megastructure. And as far as the Megastructure goes, Instagram fan account Everything Ultra reports the tent will be much larger this year. No word yet on what the Mainstage area will look like.
Here's the full list of Ultra set times:
Friday, March 29
Ultra Mainstage
2 p.m. DJ Soda
2:55 p.m. Dzeko
3:55 p.m. Colonel Sanders
4 p.m. Nora En Pure
5:05 p.m. Maroma
6:10 p.m. Fedde Le Grand
7:45 p.m. Nicky Romero
9:20 p.m. Alesso
10:55 p.m. Tiësto
12:30 a.m. Marshmello
Live Arena
2 p.m. Afrobeta
3 p.m. Sam Feldt
4:20 p.m. Frank Walker
5:40 p.m. Sophie
7 p.m. Tom Morello
8:30 p.m. Louis the Child
10 p.m. Odesza
11:30 p.m. Galantis
1 a.m. Infected Mushroom
Ultra Worldwide
2 p.m. Born Dirty
3 p.m. LSDream
4:15 p.m. Bro Safari
5:30 p.m. Habstrakt
6:45 p.m. Dombresky
8:15 p.m. Whethan
9:45 p.m. AC Slate
11:15 p.m. Dog Blood
12:30 a.m. Malaa
Ultra Radio
2 p.m. Running Touch
3:15 p.m. Ford
4:30 p.m. Memba
6 p.m. Pluko
7:15 p.m. Chet Porter
8:30 p.m. Kasbo
9:45 p.m. GG Magree
11:15 p.m. Jai Wolf
12:45 a.m. Golden Features
Resistance Carl Cox Megastructure
2 p.m. Chip E
3 p.m. Jon Rundell
5 p.m. Art Department
6:30 p.m. Nic Fanciulli
8 p.m. Loco Dice
10 p.m. Adam Beyer & Cirez D
12 a.m. Carl Cox
Resistance Reflector
2 p.m. Yousef
4 p.m. Erick Morillo
6 p.m. Andrea Oliva
8 p.m. Ilario Alicante
10 p.m. Sven Väth
12 a.m. Black Coffee
Resistance Arrival Stage
2 p.m. Christian Smith
3:30 a.m. James Zabiela
5 p.m. Stefano Noferini
6:30 p.m. Marco Bailey
8 p.m. Coyu
9:30 p.m. Luigi Madonna
11 p.m. Enrico Sangiuliano
12:30 a.m. Alan Fitzpatrick
Oasis
3 p.m. Cats on Bricks
4 p.m. Wags
5 p.m. Josh Newsham
6 p.m. Sizemore B2B Spewki
7 p.m. Moksha Sunset Drum Session
8 p.m. Dabura
9 p.m. Soul Goodman
10 p.m. The Sloppy 5th’s
11 p.m. Ella Romand
12 a.m. Bill Kelly
1 a.m. Los De La Vega
Saturday, March 30
Ultra Mainstage
2 p.m. Tommie Sunshine
2:55 p.m. Mykris
4 p.m. Salvatore Ganacci
5:05 p.m. Cash Cash
6:10 p.m. Nghtmre + Slander Present Gud Vibrations
7:45 p.m. Tchami
9:20 p.m. Armin Van Buuren
10:55 p.m. Zedd
12:30 a.m. Martin Garrix
Live Arena
2 p.m. Bonnie X Clyde
3:30 p.m. Louis Futon
5 p.m. Phantoms
6:30 p.m. G Jones
8 p.m. Gigantic Nghtmre
9:30 p.m. Griz
11 p.m. Illenium
12:30 a.m. Deadmau5
Ultra Worldwide
2 p.m. Kiev
3:30 p.m. Jean Marie
5 p.m. Borgeous
6:30 p.m. K?d
8 p.m. Elephante
8:30 p.m. 3lau
11 p.m. Cheat Codes
12:30 a.m. Cedric Gervais
Ultra Radio
2 p.m. Jay Robinson
3 p.m. Monstergetdown
4 p.m. Callie Reiff
5 p.m. Rinzen
6:30 p.m. TBA
8 p.m. Tinlicker
9 p.m. Spencer Brown
10:30 p.m. Spor
11:30 p.m. Getter
12:30 a.m. TBA
Resistance Carl Cox Megastructure
2 p.m. Fabio Neural
3:30 p.m. Eric Powell
5 p.m. Secret Guest
6:30 p.m. Hot Since 82
8 p.m. The Martinez Brothers
10 p.m. Jamie Jones B2B Joseph Capriati
12 a.m. Carl Cox B2B TBA
Resistance Reflector
2 p.m. Spinnzinn
4 p.m. La Fleur
5:30 p.m. Anna
7:30 p.m. Marcel Dettmann
9 p.m. Matador
10 p.m. Richie Hawtin
12 a.m. Dubfire B2B Nicole Moudaber B2B Paco Osuna
Resistance Arrival Stage
2 p.m. Ants
4 p.m. Thugfucker
6 p.m. Hector
8 p.m. Camelphat B2B Solardo
9:30 p.m. Popof
11 p.m. Pleasurekraft
12:30 a.m. Cristoph
Oasis
3 p.m. Bebe Breaks
4 p.m. Motion Sky
5 p.m. Kayne & Sanchez
6 p.m. Josh Wetherington
7 p.m. Moksha Sunset Drum Session
8 p.m. Richard Fraioli
9 p.m. Jimmie Page
10 p.m. Metaphysical B2B Motoe Haus
11 p.m. Christopher James
12 a.m. Rodrigo Vieira
1 a.m. Takshak
Sunday, March 31
Ultra Mainstage
2 p.m. Kryomann
3 p.m. Young Bombs
4:05 p.m. Jonas Blue
5:10 p.m. Lost Kings
6:15 p.m. Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
7:35 p.m. Oliver Heldens
9:10 p.m. Afrojack
10:45 p.m. David Guetta
12:30 a.m. The Chainsmokers
A State of Trance
2 p.m. Fatum
3:15 p.m. Ruben De Ronde
4:30 p.m. Cosmic Gate
6 p.m. Markus Schulz
7:30 p.m. Vini Vici
8:30 p.m. Vine Vici B2B Infected Mushroom
9 p.m. Jeffrey Sutorius
10:30 p.m. Eric Prydz
12 a.m. Armin Van Buuren
Ultra Worldwide
2 p.m. Whipped Cream
3:15 p.m. Svdden Death
4:30 p.m. Peekaboo
5:45 p.m. TBA
7 p.m. Party Favor
8 p.m. Space Jesus
9 p.m. Ghastly
10 p.m. Kayzo
11:30 p.m. Rezz
12:30 a.m. Zeds Dead
Ultra Radio
2 p.m. TBA
3 p.m. Van Duo
4 p.m. Infuze
5 p.m. Junior Sanchez
6 p.m. Cazztek
7 p.m. Dubvision B2B Raiden
8 p.m. Justin Mylo
9 p.m. Lost Frequencies
10 p.m. TBA
11 p.m. Matisse & Sadko
12 a.m. Julian Jordan B2B Brooks
1 a.m. TV Noise
Resistance Carl Cox Megastructure
2 p.m. Brennen Grey
4:30 p.m. Charlotte De Witte
6:30 p.m. Tale Of Us
8:30 p.m. Carl Cox
10:30 p.m. Maceo Plex
12 a.m. Adam Beyer
Resistance Reflector
2 p.m. Elio Riso
4 p.m. Noir
6 p.m. Josh Wink
8 p.m. Joris Voorn
10 p.m. Sasha & John Digweed
12 a.m. Testpilot
Resistance Arrival Stage
2 p.m. Rod B B2B Riotgear
3:30 p.m. Dennis Cruz
5 p.m. M.A.N.D.Y.
6:30 p.m. Archie Hamilton B2B Enzo Siragusa
8 p.m. Deborah De Luca
9:30 p.m. Anja Schneider
11 p.m. Ricky Ahmed
12:30 a.m. Technasia B2B Carlo Lio
Oasis
2 p.m. Ben Spence
4 p.m. Esrever
5 p.m. 7 Grams
6 p.m. Trill Bill B2B N.Y.S.
7 p.m. Moksha Sunset Drum Session
8 p.m. Ideal B2B Angemi
9 p.m. Jason Daniel
10 p.m. Wyzzard
11 p.m. Juno
12 a.m. X-Con
1 a.m. Metaphysical
Ultra Music Festival. Friday, March 29, through Sunday, March 31, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; and Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami. Tickets cost $399.95 to $1,499.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.
