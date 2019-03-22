Ultra Music Festival 2019 Set Times

Though many questions regarding Ultra Music Festival's move to Virginia Key still loom, one thing festivalgoers don't have to worry about is the music.

If you're the kind of Ultranaut who likes to have a game plan before hitting the festival grounds, the good news is Ultra has finally released the set times, which sees acts spread across eight stages. So will you be catching the debut of Deadmau5's Cube V3 show or EDM's wunderkind poster boy, Martin Garrix? That's the Sophie's choice you'll have to make at Ultra this year.

Also, you can look forward to Resistance Island. Though New Times hasn't visited the site, it's safe to assume that because Ultra will take place at two locations simultaneously — Miami Marine Stadium and Virginia Key Beach Park — Resistance will probably get its own area. Most likely, it will be situated at the smaller venue, Virginia Key Beach Park. The Resistance brand gets an upgrade this year with an added stage, bringing the total number of "underground" venues to three.