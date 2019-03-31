Ultra Music Festival 2019 Day Two: Deadmau5, Zedd, Hot Since 82 and Others

The first day of Ultra Music Festival showcased the best live performances and DJs — and the worst exit plan. The perfect night of EDM quickly took a turn when over 80k festival-goers were left stranded on Virginia Key with no hopes of returning back to the mainland by shuttle. Many were reluctant to go back and voiced their complaints on Twitter, but others saw an opportunity to keep the party going and create memes for Ultra’s 5k. Yesterday, the brave and willing attendees returned, pouring in through the gates in even more colorful rave outfits, ready to take on the day with performances from Zedd, Anna, Deadmau5 and more.

Anna. The walk between the main stage and Resistance island is almost unbearable. The only thing worth it on the other side were the hammocks and the Reflector Stage that housed Anna for her set. She took the stage wearing a comfortable black t-shirt stamped with “love” in the center. Her long black hair tousled under her headphones as she began an entirely instrumental techno set.

Fans began to dance, offbeat, as the music continued to blare through the speakers. The pulse of the beat felt like a heartbeat on molly, and the crowd seemed to relate. Ravers began to pull out their paper fans and flick them offbeat to Anna’s set as she waved her hands in the air causing the crowd to cheer. Her set continued into a spooky techno sound, luring every single goth in attendance. Many took the opportunity to rave to the beat while others used the shaded area for rest. Regardless, as one of the few female acts on Ultra’s line up, Anna delivered. — Cristina Jerome