Ultra Music Festival 2019 Day Two: Deadmau5, Zedd, Hot Since 82 and Others

The first day of Ultra Music Festival showcased the best live performances and DJs — and the worst exit plan. The perfect night of EDM quickly took a turn when over 80k festival-goers were left stranded on Virginia Key with no hopes of returning back to the mainland by shuttle. Many were reluctant to go back and voiced their complaints on Twitter, but others saw an opportunity to keep the party going and create memes for Ultra’s 5k. Yesterday, the brave and willing attendees returned, pouring in through the gates in even more colorful rave outfits, ready to take on the day with performances from Zedd, Anna, Deadmau5 and more.
Anna. The walk between the main stage and Resistance island is almost unbearable. The only thing worth it on the other side were the hammocks and the Reflector Stage that housed Anna for her set. She took the stage wearing a comfortable black t-shirt stamped with “love” in the center. Her long black hair tousled under her headphones as she began an entirely instrumental techno set.
Fans began to dance, offbeat, as the music continued to blare through the speakers. The pulse of the beat felt like a heartbeat on molly, and the crowd seemed to relate. Ravers began to pull out their paper fans and flick them offbeat to Anna’s set as she waved her hands in the air causing the crowd to cheer. Her set continued into a spooky techno sound, luring every single goth in attendance. Many took the opportunity to rave to the beat while others used the shaded area for rest. Regardless, as one of the few female acts on Ultra’s line up, Anna delivered. — Cristina Jerome
Hot Since 82. As the sun set over Virginia Key Beach Park, crowds began pouring into the Carl Cox Megastructure to catch Hot Since 82 at work. It may not have been one of the English DJ-producer’s well-known marathon sets, but he was more than able to get the party started with the hour-and-a-half he had to work with. Hot Since 82 tends to trade in the pervasive brand of tech-house that seems so popular these days, and his set fit the bill: with tracks including “EFB” by longtime electronic producer Mark Broom, the set reached a comfortable 128 BPM that never let up. “Spin” by Floorplan — the duo of techno legend Robert Hood and his daughter, Lyric Hood — was a strong highlight that had the front of the tent throwing down. One reveler took off his shirt and spun it around as if he was on South Beach in the early 2000s. With the wind swirling through the tent making for a comfortable addition, Hot Since 82 was an ideal way to kick off Ultra’s second evening following the festival’s rough start. — Zach Schlein
Marcel Dettmann. Ultra festivalgoers, where were you? On paper, those brave enough to make the trek to Virginia Key for a second go-around ought to have been flocking to catch Marcel Dettmann. The Berghain resident and prolific producer
Zedd. The mainstage has been oozing hundreds of thousands of wattage since yesterday. Its massive screens and glowing U logo welcomed Zedd to the stage. The crowd stretched from the front to well past the VIP section of eager fans who were pissed he wasn’t on last year’s lineup and have waited for this exact moment since 2017. If you’ve never been to Ultra Music Festival, looking at their massive musical bill may seem overwhelming, but Zedd is a familiar name and face to everyone. The German DJ-producer took the stage, thanking Miami for having him, then jumped into his set.
For those not truly into EDM or experiencing it live for the first time, Zedd’s set was one of the most digestible. He teetered between head-knocking instrumentals and crowd favorite tracks including Ariana Grande’s “Break Free,” “Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” and Daft Punk’s “One More Time.” He wiped the sweat from his forehead to yell into the mike, “Miami are you’re having a good time? Let’s go!” He then continued into a handful of his tracks including his collaboration with Selena Gomez on “I Want You to Know,” Elly Duhé on “Happy Now,” and Maren Morris and Grey on “The Middle.” Zedd’s set left ravers fulfilled. —Cristina Jerome
Deadmau5. Deadmau5’s set was highly anticipated — not because we’re all fans of his glowing mouse helmet, but because he introduced a new set: the Cubev3. Ravers forced themselves into the Live Arena stage. “Why isn’t he at the mainstage, this shit is too packed,” said one festival-goer to her boyfriend. The stage was set with a structure that looked like hexagon at one angle, but through manipulation of the visuals, formed the floating cube everyone was dying to see.”Mind asleep. Mind awake” flashed on the glowing neon green, black, and white visuals as Deadmau5 powered through a techno set. For those not into techno, the alluring visuals made it all worth it.
Deadmau5 continued through his set, showing tastefully curated visuals. He suddenly showed his face — well, helmet — for a brief minute before jumping back into his own coded light show. On screen, ravers sat through various depictions of his signature logo racing down the street, jumping through a cityscape, and gears turning as the techno set seemed only to get louder. The structure turned around to reveal a sitting Deadmau5, and the crowd completely lost it. He played for the crowd before allowing the structure to turn back around and form into the hypnotizing visual curation.
But shit went left when the Cubev3 malfunctioned, killing the vibe. Deadmau5 tested the cube with a quick rotation, but couldn’t get it to function for the remaining duration of his set. “It still works,” he said over the mike as the crowd cheered. “Thank you
