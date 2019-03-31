Is Ultra Music Festival for Black Girls?

Ultra Music Festival had never crossed my mind as a place where people of color were catered to. Of course, I’d heard of it — it’s one of the biggest EDM festivals in the world. But was I eager to spend $500 on a ticket to be bussed to Virginia Key Beach for three days to listen to the “noise” the rest of the city complains about? No.

Then I got the assignment to cover this year's festival.

After scrolling through Ultra Music Festival’s Instagram and forcing myself to listen to some intern’s dance music playlist, I felt I wasn’t nearly prepared to endure what the fuck was about to happen for three days. Luckily, I had no expectations and welcomed the idea with optimism. What could possibly go wrong?