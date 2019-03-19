 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
Did Ultra Music Festival change your life?EXPAND
Did Ultra Music Festival change your life?
Amadeus McCaskill

Ultra Is the Most Life-Changing Music Festival Since Woodstock, Study Shows

Ciara LaVelle | March 19, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Is Ultra Music Festival the greatest music event since Woodstock?

Absolutely, according to a study by CloudCover Music.

CloudCover, a music streaming service for businesses, surveyed 665 fans who attended music festivals. They were asked important questions such as: Which one was your favorite? What did you do there? Was there food and water onsite or just shrooms? And, of course: Did this music festival change your life?

Continue Reading

Related Stories

On average, 63 percent of respondents thought one of the music festivals they attended had permanently altered their life trajectory. But for Ultra attendees, that number rose to 78.4 percent — second only to Woodstock '69, which reportedly transformed consciousness for 82.4 percent of respondents.

Ultra Is the Most Life-Changing Music Festival Since Woodstock, Study Shows
CloudCover Music

Comparing Woodstock to Ultra is a savvy tactic on CloudCover's part — it'll inevitably stoke the generational resentment between millennials and boomers, racking up traffic on the company's website in the process (much like, um, this article). But before you get too bent out of shape, note one important detail: Only 17 people CloudCover surveyed had actually been to Woodstock. A sample size that small really can't be trusted in any survey. Still, if you're impressed when four out of five dentists agree on a toothpaste, Woodstock's 14-out-of-17 ratio probably looks ironclad.

CloudCover also found that festivals have gotten a lot less wild since the '80s. Reported drug use, nudity, violence, and sexual activity all declined between the '80s and today. The only vice on the rise: drinking, which 71.3 percent of attendees reported today versus 69 percent in the '80s.

Unsurprisingly, Ultra also ranked among the hardest-partying fests, clocking in at fourth place behind Bonnaroo, Woodstock '69, and Burning Man at number one.

You can see the full results of the survey at cloudcovermusic.com.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: