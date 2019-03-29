The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Ultra Music Festival. Is Ultra the greatest music event since Woodstock? Absolutely, according to a study by Cloud Cover Music. The music streaming service for businesses surveyed 665 fans who attended music festivals. They were asked important questions such as: Which one was your favorite? What did you do there? Was there food and water on site or just 'shrooms? And, of course: Did this music festival change your life? On average, 63 percent of respondents thought a music festival they attended had permanently altered their life trajectory. But for Ultra attendees, that number rose to 78.4 percent — second only to Woodstock '69. Read all about the magic of Ultra here, and find out more about the best acts playing at Ultra here. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $399.95 to $1,499.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.
The Sh-Booms.It's been a long slog for the Sh-Booms from their founding in an Orlando garage in 2011 to having their single "Leon the Hustler" declared "the coolest song in the world." In fact, the Sh-Booms' debut album, The Blurred Odyssey — whose release the group will celebrate with a free show Friday night at Las Rosas — is all about the bandmates' struggle. The group's bassist and songwriter, Al Ruiz, says, "It was influenced by the misery and joy of being in a band." Read the full interview with the Sh-Booms here, and catch them live this weekend in Allapattah. 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Gareth Emery Presents Laserface Miami. If there’s one problem with hundreds of the world’s best DJs coming to town every year for Miami Music Week, it’s this: How in
The embarrassment of riches is a good problem to have, of course, with every lineup delivering cutting-edge beats. But British DJ/producer Gareth Emery’s Laserface Miami stands out for its visuals — namely, a world-class laser show that promises to greatly enhance ravers’ sensory experiences. “It’s the best lasers you’ve ever seen,” says Emery, who'll bring his party — including Tritonal, Omnia, Emma Hewitt, Gabriel & Dresden, and Luccio — to Mana Wynwood this Friday. Read the full interview with Gareth Emery here, and catch those lasers in Wynwood tonight. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $75 via tixr.com.
Michael Brun Presents Bayo: Miami 2019. The word
The Love-In Music Festival. Good vibes only, dude. The Love-In Music Festival is bringing '60s, '70s, and '80s goodness to Greynolds Park. Expect Journey, Led Zeppelin, and Rolling Stones tribute bands Never Stop Believin', In the Light of Led Zeppelin, and U.S. Stones. Also, don't miss the performance by Havoc 305, food trucks, craft beer stations, and an eco-village with environmental activities. Plus you'll have all of the park's 249 acres to explore. Groovy. Check out the other best things to do this week here. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Greynolds Park, 18501 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.
