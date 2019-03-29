The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Ultra Music Festival. Is Ultra the greatest music event since Woodstock? Absolutely, according to a study by Cloud Cover Music. The music streaming service for businesses surveyed 665 fans who attended music festivals. They were asked important questions such as: Which one was your favorite? What did you do there? Was there food and water on site or just 'shrooms? And, of course: Did this music festival change your life? On average, 63 percent of respondents thought a music festival they attended had permanently altered their life trajectory. But for Ultra attendees, that number rose to 78.4 percent — second only to Woodstock '69. Read all about the magic of Ultra here, and find out more about the best acts playing at Ultra here. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $399.95 to $1,499.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

The Sh-Booms.It's been a long slog for the Sh-Booms from their founding in an Orlando garage in 2011 to having their single "Leon the Hustler" declared "the coolest song in the world." In fact, the Sh-Booms' debut album, The Blurred Odyssey — whose release the group will celebrate with a free show Friday night at Las Rosas — is all about the bandmates' struggle. The group's bassist and songwriter, Al Ruiz, says, "It was influenced by the misery and joy of being in a band." Read the full interview with the Sh-Booms here, and catch them live this weekend in Allapattah. 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

Gareth Emery Presents Laserface Miami. If there’s one problem with hundreds of the world’s best DJs coming to town every year for Miami Music Week, it’s this: How in hell do fans choose which events to attend?

The embarrassment of riches is a good problem to have, of course, with every lineup delivering cutting-edge beats. But British DJ/producer Gareth Emery’s Laserface Miami stands out for its visuals — namely, a world-class laser show that promises to greatly enhance ravers’ sensory experiences. “It’s the best lasers you’ve ever seen,” says Emery, who'll bring his party — including Tritonal, Omnia, Emma Hewitt, Gabriel & Dresden, and Luccio — to Mana Wynwood this Friday. Read the full interview with Gareth Emery here, and catch those lasers in Wynwood tonight. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $75 via tixr.com.



Michael Brun Presents Bayo: Miami 2019. The word bayo means "to give" or "give it to them" in Kreyol. For Haitian DJ/producer Michael Brun, whose Bayo party will take over the Little Haiti Cultural Complex this Sunday, the word has special meaning within the quickly gentrifying neighborhood. “What is happening in Little Haiti is happening all over the world," says Brun, who was born in Port-au-Prince. "Every week there was something new. As someone who’s lived there, I think it’s important to preserve the culture. There’s a population of people who lived there before gentrification, and keeping their voices alive is important. Don’t forget about the past and the community. Seeing all the changes are great as long as it’s not hurting other people.” Read the full interview with Michael Brun here. 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., North Miami; littlehaiticulturalcenter.com. Tickets are sold out.