The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

The band Yacht Rock Revue is coming to yacht-haven Fort Lauderdale. It's a match made in heaven. This Atlanta-bred tribute band has the '70s and '80s light-rock vibe down pat. And beyond playing everything from Michael Jackson to Kenny Loggins, the group has performed with a handful of icons, including John Oates and Eddie Money. 7 p.m. Thursday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $17.

In their home opener March 28, the Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies, and Fish fans will look forward to a new season of food.The ballpark's new lineup of concessions — which includes Miami favorites such as Pincho (formerly Pincho Factory), Novecento, and SuViche — marks the introduction of two concepts by José Andrés' Think Food Group:Butterfly Tacos and La Pepa. Butterfly offers options such as a chilorio de res taco, a hongos taco, and a Milanese de pollo chipotle torta, while La Pepa serves Spanish tapas-inspired items such as a pulled-pork sandwich, butifarra sausage, and even Andrés' take on a Frito pie that uses ground Ibérico ham.The ballpark also listened to fans who don't want to pay $20 for a snack by implementing the "3o5" menu, filled with traditional offerings such as hot dogs, popcorn, beer, and pretzels for $3 to $5. 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; marlins.com.

Continue Reading

Ultra Music Festival: See Friday. George Martinez

Friday

What is that loud thumping in the distance? It's Ultra Music Festival. It's back and has a new home, spanning Virginia Key Beach Park and Miami Marine Stadium. How will it compare to its years at Bayfront Park? There are many questions, but regardless, the lineup is absolutely stellar. David Guetta, Marshmello, the Chainsmokers, Tiësto, Zedd, Deadmau5, and others will rock the three-day affair. Friday through Sunday at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach, Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Three-day tickets start at $399.95.

Comedy, drag performers, and lots of dough. Season 8 of Ultimate Miami Weekend has arrived. It kicks off Friday with a comedy competition, where contestants will have four minutes to impress audience members before they vote on their faves. The winner will take home a cool $5,000. This Saturday, drag performers will bring their A-game in an effort to wow a panel of judges and take home five grand too. 8 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; theultimatemiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $100.

Orlando loves the Sh-Booms, and Miami will too. The band has been named "Best Soul Act" by Orlando Weekly and since its 2011 inception has shared the stage with the likes of the B-52s, the Roots, and Of Montreal. This Friday at Las Rosas, the nine-piece will rock with the local pop-punk band Donzii, the psychedelic Haute Tension, and the Spanish punk-rock outfit Antifaces. 9 p.m. Friday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Free.

Miami Marlins players already get their exercise at Marlins Park. Now it's time for everyone else to get healthy and well there too. The second-annual Miami Health & Wellness Expo will offer health screenings, vendors, and interactive stations galore. Those who register in advance can also enjoy cooking demos and samples. 3:30 p.m. Friday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. Admission is free. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

A leading lady is coming town. For more than a decade, Cecile Richards was president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. She's also the daughter of the late Texas governor Ann Richards. So she's used to the spotlight and has been on the frontlines of activism for much of her life. Her new book, Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead — My Life Story, documents her wildly interesting life, and this Friday she'll talk about it. 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $16 via eventbrite.com.

Time to celebrate: There's a new can coming toHollywood Brewing Co. The brewery's beloved Brew Hefner Hefeweizen will now be available in six-packs, which will be on sale for $5 during a release party this Friday. Jam out to tunes bylocal musician Alan Hughes and pick up a couple of packs, which are for to-go only. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Brewing Co.,290 N. Broadwalk, Hollywood; 305-414-4757;hollywood.beer. Admission is free.

The Sh-Booms: See Friday. James Hand

Saturday

It's not every day you get to see a free show at the Arsht Center. Now is your chance. As part of the venue's Family Fest, Miami City Ballet's Ballet for Young People will perform the first act of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Pro tip: Admission is free, but you'll need a "First-Access Pass." To get one, buzz the number below or visit the Arsht's website. 2 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org.

Ultra definitely isn't the only music-related spectacle happening in town this week. If you make or want to make music, Music Expo Miami is where you'll want to be this Saturday. It'll be quite the shindig, offering access to producers, engineers, and industry veterans. To up your musical game, there will also be plenty of sessions covering everything from branding to mixing to artist and label relations. New this year are sessions in Spanish too. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at SAE Institute, 16051 W. Dixie Hwy., #200, North Miami Beach. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via musicexpo.co.

Highlander is such a badass movie. The 1986 fantasy flick is chock full of fights, an on-the-edge-of-your-seat plot that involves battling immortals, and awesome tunes composed by the band Queen and Michael Kamen. Christopher Lambert, Roxanne Hart, and Alan North star in this cult classic, which spawned several sequels and even a couple of television series. Coral Gables Art Cinema loves to bring back classics for late-night showings periodically, and this weekend is your chance to see the original Highlander. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

Contemporary dance company Dance Now! has called the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center home for three awesome seasons. Now in its fourth season, the company is presenting quite the spicy production: Contemporanea 2019. The show will feature the world premiere of (B)orgia: Decadence & Decay, an ode to the famed Italian Renaissance-era family, as well as a reconstruction of the Daniel Lewis classic There's Nothing Here of Me but Me. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th Street, Aventura; aventuracenter.org. $35.

The Midtown Miami restaurant Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill has launched a limited-time menu — "Made in Dade" — offering throwback fan favorites and new special dishes through Monday, April 15.The special menu opens with a "Kick Back" list of Sugarcane classics. It's followed by an "Eat Well" portion that offers new fresh seafood dishes such as squid ink fideos with salsa verde and béarnaise sauce ($17).Finally, the "Stay a While" section includes the restaurant's signature dish that inspired the London-based restaurant Duck & Waffle: crispy confit duck leg, duck egg, and mustard-maple sauce atop a fluffy waffle ($23). 3252 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-369-0353; sugarcanerawbargrill.com.

Cecile Richards: See Friday. Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Sunday

A stellar way to raise funds to kick cancer's ass: Host a comedy night. That's just what Debbie's Dream Foundation will do Sunday when it hosts its first Miami Night of Laughter. Headlining the comedy show is Carl Rimi, who'll be joined by a number of other funny folks. There will be plenty of raffles to get your bid on too. Proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit and its diverse research initiatives designed to find a cure for stomach cancer. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Miami Improv, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60.

OK, Japan is a jaunt from Miami. But a special event this Sunday will bring many awesome things from the Land of the Rising Sun right to you. The Japanese Spring Festival will present taiko drumming, ikebana flower design sessions, tea ceremonies, and other diversions. There will even be a sushi demonstration sponsored by the consulate-general of Japan in Miami. Not traveling all the way to Asia is one thing, but not making it to this festival? No excuses! 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free; register via eventbrite.com.

Good vibes only, dude. The Love-In Music Festival is bringing '60s, '70s, and '80s goodness to Greynolds Park. Expect Journey, Led Zeppelin, and Rolling Stones tribute bands Never Stop Believin', In the Light of Led Zeppelin, and U.S. Stones. Also, don't miss the performance by Havoc 305, food trucks, craft beer stations, and an eco-village with environmental activities. Plus you'll have all of the park's 249 acres to explore. Groovy. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18501 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Admit it — you have Instagram envy. If your food-picture game leaves something to be desired, check out Cleo's Instagram Butler.The restaurant has launched a free service that provides diners with waitstaff armed with the tools and tips to make your food photos worthy of a thousand likes.Guests who opt to participate are provided with an LED ring light with three settings to achieve the perfect amount of light. In addition, the team provides handy tips, along with a helping hand to light your shot.During dinner, your Instagram Butler can also suggest composition and angles for your shot and take a photo of you sipping your cocktail. 1776 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2536; sbe.com/cleosouthbeach.

Highlander: See Saturday. 20th Century Fox

Monday

Since its inception in 2011, O, Miami Poetry Festival has had a simple goal: to get everyone in Miami-Dade County to encounter a poem. This year will be no exception. Throughout the month, there will be events galore, including a zine fair (April 6), a poetry pajama party (April 12), and the Miami Beach Culture Crawl (April 24). Things kick off this Monday — also known as O, Miami Proclamation Day — with Miami Commissioner Ken Russell at 11:30 a.m. at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Monday through April 30 at various locations; omiami.org. Most events are free.

Tuesday

Located on the first floor of Life House Little Havana,the neighborhood's first boutique hotel, Parcela, has finally opened. It specializes in local-minded dishes inspired by the urban agriculture movement of Havana, Cuba.The restaurant offers a daily breakfast menu including a Puerto Rican-style sweet bread made by True Loaf Bakery; the Florida Aguacate, a vegan take on avocado toast prepared with True Loaf's multigrain toast and Florida avocado; and an assortment of Cuban-style pastelitos, one of which is vegan.For lunch and dinner, guests can choose from a selection of salads, sandwiches, and bowls available on the café's all-day menu. Latin-inspired dishes include a pan con bistec with churrasco or Adashah — a vegan alternative made in Miami — for a classic Cuban sandwich. 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Parcela, 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami; lifehousehotels.com.

Wednesday

Who has the most reviled sports fans in the world? It's probably a tie between Philadelphia and Boston. But for the sake of this blurb, we're going with Beantown, especially because the Boston Celtics will face off against our beloved Miami Heat this Wednesday. The Celtics are among the Eastern Conference elite, and the Heat is hoping to squeeze into the playoffs. Your cheering and heckling have never been more needed. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $60 to $140 via ticketmaster.com.