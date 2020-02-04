Will Renuart Helps Where Are My Keys? Take Flight at the 94th Aero Squadron

An undeniable synergy exists between the anticipation or sensation of taking flight and electronic music: There is of course Brian Eno's pioneering Ambient 1: Music for Airports, as well as the more modern example of “Conjure Sex” by Maceo Plex, a high BPM tech-house stomper that sets the sounds of jet airplanes taking off against a pithy clap and sexual moans. What's more, legendary Ibiza nightclub DC-10 has a patio section that's so close to the island's airport you can see (and most likely hear) the airbuses bringing in scores of rowdy tourists.

It would seem Miami native and club extraordinaire Will Renuart also thinks there's something to this pairing: the next edition of his party series Where Are My Keys? is set to take place during President's Day weekend at the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant. The space is a historical venue and eatery that has been serving the Miami community for decades. Patrons are invited to wear aviator headphones that let them listen to air traffic controllers as they watch airplanes take off from the Miami International Airport's runways; talk about dinner and a show.

It's as idyllic a location as one could hope for, making it a perfect fit for Where Are My Keys? lighthearted approach to underground dance music.

“We just want to have a killer party with great sound and a funky production with the top talent that we listen to — it's pretty simple,” Renuart tells New Times while at a café. “We are about fun; we just want fun. I am pretty good at fun, and that’s what it’s about. That’s my gift; I can’t do a lot of stuff, but I am good at throwing parties, playing killer music and having fun.”

Where Are My Keys? began in 2016 as an Art Basel party situated at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park: “I was thinking of having it on Virginia Key, but one day I was asking myself Where are my keys? and it hit me —Virginia Key,” Renuart explains. “It evolved from that; the words fit the personality of not taking ourselves too seriously and creating a heady underground lineup that doesn’t sell out.” The two-day lineup included Moodymann, an All Day I Dream collective, and most importantly, Renuart's phalanx of Electric Pickle residents. Before he started organizing Where Are My Keys?, he cut his dance floor teeth birthing and overseeing the late, great Wynwood club. He's also a diehard vinyl DJ himself, and has been hustling more recently as a co-owner and curator of the new downtown Miami nightclub ATV Records. Both ATV's future itinerary and the upcoming Where Are My Keys? feature DJs who could regularly be found behind the vaunted decks of the Electric Pickle.

“I don’t travel anywhere without my Pickle Crew,” Renuart says.

The lineup for the President’s Day edition of Where Are My Keys? includes Chicago house master Derrick Carter and Detroit-raised techno mage Magda. The lineup also includes Pickle-affiliated talent and a who's who of Miami DJs: Dan Shake, Atom Yard, Benton, Brad Strickland, Brother Dan, Captain Ridiculous, Jeremy Ismael, Mira Fahrenheit, Nii Tei, Patrick Walsh, Puma, Taimur, Terence Tabeau, and Renuart himself will all be on hand to mind the ones and twos.

Renuart first used the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant as a dance floor in September 2019 for an Electric Pickle-themed pop up. “I’ve been going there since I was a kid, my dad use to take me. It was awesome; we had 900 people for one night and some cool bookings,” recalls Renuart. “You have planes landing and they have this sick outdoor courtyard with beautiful wood paneling and oak trees, inside there is this dive-bar feel and a wood fireplace.” This time around, the party will be spread across three rooms where each DJ will be allotted at least three hours to play what they want to play.

Where Are My Keys? was originally meant to be a standalone event, but eventually evolved into a collaborative effort that now hosts its own stage at Rakastella as well as various pop-ups across the U.S.

“Where Are My Keys? is constantly moving," Renuart says. "We move locations and each lineup is different and you never fully know where it will be; it’s a blitzkrieg.” The Pickle partier took the event far outside Miami city limits in 2017 for an excursion in Detroit, Michigan during Movement Electronic Music Festival. Whenever Movement takes place, the Midwestern city becomes flooded with out-of-town parties in a manner not unlike our own Winter Music Conference; last year, Mixmag wrote Where Are My Keys? "has grown to become the essential finish to Detroit's Memorial Day Weekend dance music celebrations."

Renuart describes Detroit as "the mecca for our scene."

"It’s a tight niche and they don’t want outsiders, but I felt like we had something to offer," he continues. "We wanted to do more house/disco to a techno filled area with Move D and Omar S. We did the closing day and before you knew it, it became the party to close Movement.”

The name Where Are My Keys? may sound like some half-thought out drunken ramble, but it’s actually related to the Renuart genetic predisposition for forgetfulness.

“Where Are My Keys? is something that was born with me. My mom has this horrible tendency to lose her car keys and it went with me. I feel like I'm always saying where are my keys?’” Renuart says. Later in his conversation with New Times, a barista handed Renuart the credit card he left at the register. “See? This could be the future: Where are my credit cards?!"

See more photos from the past ten years at the Electric Pickle here. Pickle co-owner Will Renuart in January 2011. Photo by Ciara Osorio

When the Electric Pickle closed last summer, it left a cone of uncertainty for Miami's dance music community. Many wondered if Renuart would retire after spending ten years in the Pickle business; as it turned out, it didn’t take long for him to put pathos aside and get back to business. He went to Japan to marry his finance Shino — who's responsible for illustrating many of the eye-catching fliers used by Where Are My Keys? and the Pickle — and even threw some parties memorializing the departed club while in the country.

Upon Renuart's return, the focus turned to ATV Records.

With less than a year under their belt, Renuart and his partners have quickly made ATV an after-hours favorite worthy of upholding Pickle's legacy. Two of the Wynwood hang's most iconic accoutrements — the disco ball and the neon sign that reads “Bar Open Liquor” — now hang with aplomb at ATV.

“The Pickle closing kicked my ass," Renuart divulges. "We put the signature pieces in, but with new features. It has my mom’s 30-year-old stag horns, but we're not trying to open a new Pickle.”

The next goal for ATV — Addicted to Vinyl — will be the record shop alluded to in its name. Renuart doesn't want it to be a novelty, and is willing to hold off on opening that aspect of his new spot until it can be a respectable music vendor, even if it takes a little while. Pickle's downstairs restaurant and mezcal bar, Melinda’s, has also moved to ATV and is now fully operational with outdoor bars and a pizza oven.

Although Where Are My Keys? will temporarily take Renuart away from his new Miami home, the self-described "vinyl fiend" will be perfectly happy to be play records for a wild crowd at one of his favorite childhood haunts.

“More so than anything, I am a DJ,” declares Renuart, although he's quick to add that no matter what form it takes — whether it's the Electric Pickle, ATV Records, Where Are My Keys?, or the mere act of DJing — his commitment to celebrating Miami's music scene. “It’s really about having a platform for my friends and artists.”

Where Are My Keys? With Derrick Carter, Magda, Brother Dan, Patrick Walsh, Terence Tabeau, Will Renuart and others. 4 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami; 305-261-4220; facebook.com/wrmkmiami. Tickets cost $16.90 to $33.75 via residentadvisor.com.