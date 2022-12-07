Nora En Pure Isn't Slowing Down — She's Just Warming Up

It's fair to say that the city desperately needs a detox after Miami Art Week.
South African/Swiss DJ and producer Nora En Pure has entered the chat.
On Saturday, December 10, Nora En Pure (AKA Daniela Di Lillo) brings her Purified party series to Factory Town.
"It feels like it's been quite a while now as I generally play a lot in Miami," Di Lillo tells New Times. "But I like it even better when the anticipation is high."
For the party, Di Lillo will deliver a full tank of unreleased tracks off her label, Purified Records, alongside current favorites and classics to guide the audience throughout the evening. She will also be joined by Franky Wah, Max Stern, Paradoks, and Two Lanes.
"We all have particular soundscapes, and most of us like to span an arch from really emotional melodic music to high-energy belters," she adds. "I personally love following these unexpected journeys, and I hope everyone attending will too."
Di Lillo's sonic pallet consists mainly of heady, melodic music — it's not afternoon-tea-time music, but it isn't volatile acid techno, either. Instead, it's a sweet middle ground where piano melodies are just as crucial as the rumbling bass.
"I am going to do what I like best: taking people on a journey through uplifting, emotional, edgy, slow, driving, and also harder-hitting music," she explains.
This year has been another hectic one for Di Lillo. She's constantly releasing music through her label while at the same time seemingly performing in every corner of the globe. Saturday's Miami showcase is the last of 2022, serving as a victory lap for the 32-year-old.
"I thought I was taking it slow, and before I knew I had such a full schedule again," Di Lillo says. "But I have to say I feel the market had been so saturated this year with events that the initial euphoria from crowds after the pandemic wore off very quickly in the States."
In 2023, Di Lillo plans to scale back on touring and spend more time producing.
"Next year, I am taking it a little slower, where I can dedicate more time to music or just being off again," she adds. "There will be fewer Purified shows, too, as I always wanted to keep those very special and selective."
The single "Tribe of Kindness," released in March, is the best introduction to the Purified sound. A progressive-house bass line contrasts with jubilant synths; then, instead of a typical drop, a piano melody takes center stage.
"I don't have it with every track, but some I feel that I managed to touch the listener in a very deep way," Di Lillo says of the track. "For me, it somehow encapsulates where we humans come from and how vulnerable we all are deep inside, like children just looking for happiness and kindness around us. These days I sometimes feel like anyone barely remembers or visits that place deep inside."
Di Lillo also released Altered Destiny, a two-track EP that presents a "Chill Mix" and "Club Mix," in October.
"It was one of the first times that I had the club version first," she says. "I loved the euphoric elements in it, but also felt it needs a chill counterpart which represents the typical soothing and calm Nora En Pure vibe."
In addition to her musical output, a point of pride for Di Lillo is her work with Beneath the Waves, a nonprofit group helping protect the oceans and endangered marine life. She recently started a miniseries with the organization that documents the ocean's wonders.
"The idea came from the Beneath the Waves team to do a miniseries that could spark interest in my audience for the ocean and its wildlife," she explains. "We show parts of why I am passionate about the ocean, and hopefully, it can translate and get people interested who haven't really been in touch with the topic and ultimately see that it's important to protect it."
In addition to helping a cause, her work with Beneath the Waves helps Di Lillo focus on what's important.
"It's a big goal for me every day and in the bigger picture to create a lifestyle where I live in the here and now, very consciously, less of chasing the next thing," she says. "But it's easier said than done, especially with the touring lifestyle and experiencing so many things where I definitely consider myself very blessed, but it's a true rollercoaster."
Purified Miami. With Nora En Pure, Franky Wah, Max Stern, Paradoks, and Two Lanes. 5 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Hialeah. Tickets cost $37.47 to $94.78 via dice.fm.