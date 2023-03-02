Navigation
For Melendi, Soccer Was Never in the Cards

March 2, 2023 8:00AM

Sony Music photo
The discovery of the guitar and a talent for songwriting is the main reason fans never got to see Spanish singer-songwriter Ramón Melendi play for a soccer team in La Liga (although he did try out for two professional teams in his hometown of Asturias) or follow in the footsteps of his onetime classmate, F-1 racer Fernando Alonso, for whom he wrote the rocker "Magic Alonso" in his honor in the late 2000s.

"Since I was a child, I always had a feeling about following an artistic path," he tells New Times from his home in Madrid. "At 17, I knew that soccer would not work for me, so eventually the guitar showed up in my life, and that was something that generated so much emotion in me and was a path that I just had to follow. It was something that became more and more present in my life, and in the end, everything fell into place."

With a career spanning almost two decades since his debut album, Sin Noticias de Holanda, was released in 2003, he has been very successful with a blend of romantic ballads, rock tunes, and a strong influence from his native flamenco and other Latin beats. Many of his lyrics are quite personal, such as "Gracias Por Venir," a tune that looks back at his career, addressing fans as if they were longtime lovers.
"I don't particularly think I have a great voice," he explains with a chuckle. "But I feel that people really pay attention to the lyrics and the stories I have to share."

He cites Spanish singers Joaquín Sabina and Juan Manuel Serrat and Guatemala's Ricardo Arjona as his early influences. "Mostly singer-songwriters," he says.

Fans should expect a collection of his greatest hits for his Likes y Cicatrices Tour, which features sold-out shows in Miami, Orlando, and New York City. "It is a mix of everything," he says, "so fans will be able to hear hits from all eras."

Melendi will be backed by a 12-piece band that includes piano, guitars, bass, percussion, drums, cello, horns, and backup singers. "It is a big band," he explains. "It gives the music great body."

Melendi. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Miami-Dade Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; miamidadearena.com. Tickets cost $55.24 to $205.24 via ticketmaster.com.
Ernest Barteldes

