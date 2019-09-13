Dominic Fike Proves Artists Don't Need to Stick to One Genre to Get Signed

In 2019, defined genres have become obsolete. Artists like Billie Eilish are topping the pop charts with electronic singles labeled as “alternative” while Lil Nas X mashed up country and hip hop to craft his record-breaking hit, "Old Town Road." 23-year-old singer and rapper Dominic Fike is taking a page from his boundary-free millennial contemporaries with a catalog that blends the essences of punk and more rhythmic genres to complement his pacifying vocals.

Growing up in Naples, Fike was close enough to the epicenter of Florida's DIY hip-hop scene to dream of becoming the next big SoundCloud rapper. But it was his sweet vocals that initially caught the attention of fans and the music industry. His rise was almost cut short when he found unfortunate common ground with many the SoundCloud rappers he admired: Legal trouble. Fike recorded his debut EP, Don't Forget About Me, Demos at the age of 21 while on house arrest for battery of a police officer, the details of which he hasn't discussed publicly to this day.

After violating his house arrest, Fike's music caught the attention of the masses while he did time in jail. His single “3 Nights” began topping pop playlists on streaming services, and after the easygoing track was put on rotation on BBC Radio One, Columbia records signed Fike to a reported $4 million deal.

Unfortunately, the majority of his older catalog has been wiped from the Internet and his day one fans can no longer listen to the songs that built up to Don't Forget About Me. But the EP, which contains just six songs, hints at the eclectic forms Fike's music will likely take in the future.

The singles he's released in 2019 further illustrate his sonic playfulness. "Acai Bowl" sounds like an acoustic ditty at first before Fike's Autotuned vocals kick in with the backing of 808 drums. The R&B-tinged "Rollerblades" takes its time putting soulful, layered vocals at its forefront, while the upbeat "Phone Numbers" was made to rock arenas.

Fike's musical versatility, coupled with the success of his experimental peers, makes plain that there's an appetite for genreless music out there, particularly among younger generations who have grown up with limitless accessibility to all kinds of music. While the SoundCloud rappers Fike aspired to be like have found their success online, Fike's rising profile shows record labels are also paying attention to those demands

Dominic Fike. 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St. Miami; 305-375-0001. Tickets are sold out via thegroundmiami.com.