The Ten Best Music Festivals in South Florida in 2023

click to enlarge Photo by Joe Pierce

We Belong Here

click to enlarge Photo by Alex Perez

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

click to enlarge Photo by Rolling Loud/@itchyeyephotos

Jazz in the Gardens

click to enlarge Photo by Michael Campina

Calle Ocho Music Festival

click to enlarge Ultra Music Festival photo

Ultra Music Festival

click to enlarge Tortuga Music Festival photo

Tortuga Music Festival

click to enlarge SunFest photo

SunFest

click to enlarge Photo by Rolling Loud/@itchyeyephotos

Rolling Loud

click to enlarge Photo by Jake Pierce

III Points

click to enlarge Photo by Ben Weickert

Vibrana Urbana

Bust out the sharpie and circle South Florida's biggest music festivals on this year's calendar.Sure, it's early, and some questions — particularly about December faves like Vibra Urbana, Rakastella, and Audacy Beach Festival — remain, like date confirmations, lineup details, and all that goodness. But, for the bulk of 'em, we've dug in and gotten the juicy details. The general sentiment: We're ready to rock the hell out.Here are the ten best music festivals in South Florida to get amped for this year.The lux and intimate boutique festival is growing in a few awesome ways this year. First, it's expanding from one day to two days with headliners performing three-hour extended sets. As for those headliners, dance luminaries Kaskade and Lane 8 are among a lengthy list providing the good vibes on Virginia Beach Key all weekend long. Other new facets: There will be VIP table service from SLS Hyde Beach, a new third stage called the Lost Village, and Smorgasburg will provide culinary treats.A few hours north of downtown Miami, this is the furthest-away South Florida fest to make the list, but it's totally worth the trip. Headliners for this year's four-day event include bass master Excision (Thursday), Washington-bred duo Odesza (Friday), sax-jamming DJ Griz (Saturday), and rapper extraordinaire Baby Keem (Sunday). As tantalizing as the 120-plus artist lineup is, the grounds are equally so, with an overarching portal vibe that's an escape from the real world, immersive art installations, yoga, wellness happenings, and onsite camping that is always a hit.Jazz may be in its name, but there is oh-so-much-more musical excellence to this two-day affair than just jazz. For two days in March, Hard Rock Stadium will be morphed into a diverse musical utopia, with this year's lineup having a noticeably soulful flair. Big names on the bill include platinum soulstress Jill Scott, singer-actress Erykah Badu, and R&B quartet Jodeci. There are always wild cards, too. This year, they come in the form of performances by Mr. "Dutty Rock" himself, Sean Paul, and a gospel gig from Chandler Moore.Memorable music spectacles don't need to come with a payment plan. Case in point: Calle Ocho Music Festival. It's totally free. (There's a VIP passport for purchase for special stage viewing and artist moments.) While this year's headliners haven't been announced just yet, count on themagic to remain. This equates to 15 blocks of festival euphoria, with vendors, grub, and shaking asses everywhere. On the music front, this fest has been a jumping-off point for some of Latin music's finest like Selena and Tito Puente Jr.Ultra is shaping up to be a banger in 2023. In December, the mega electronic music festival announced its latest wave of headliners, including Marshmello, Alesso, Tiesto, David Guetta, and many more big-name DJs converging on Bayfront Park. Some of the fest's most magical moments come in the form of collaborative sets, with promises of a first-ever Jauz B2B Svdden Death set as well as a Nicole Moudaber B2B Chris Liebing set this year.This year marks Tortuga Music Festival's tenth anniversary. Born and bred on Fort Lauderdale Beach, the country fest — with dabbles of crossover-genre delights each year — is doing it right for such a milestone. Headliners of the three-day affair include industry icons Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, and Eric Church. As for those wild-card performances, they come in the form of sets by "Black and Yellow" and "Young, Wild & Free" rapper Wiz Khalifa and rockers the Wallflowers. The fest is put on by the nonprofit Rock the Ocean, which has a stellar ocean conservation message and volunteer/clean-up opportunities for fans year round.In late January, SunFest organizers confirmed all systems are a go for its 39th year. The downtown West Palm Beach fest will happen May 5-7 on the Intracoastal-adjacent Flagler Drive. While the lineup has yet to be announced, this is the type of experience that typically appeals to fans across the musical spectrum. Last year's lineup included rapper Lil Wayne, mega-DJ Steve Aoki, rising indie-pop trio AJR, and multi-platinum rockers the Goo Goo Dolls.Is Ye (née Kanye West) going to make an appearance? Will Lil Uzi Vert return with spiky hair after debuting it in Miami last year? Which hip-hop royalty will we be graced with after Future and Three 6 Mafia killed it last year? There are so many questions as everyone awaits the 2023 lineup for Rolling Loud Miami, particularly after such a headline-grabbing 2022. Until those answers come, we know it will be back July 21-23.Can you believe it? This year marks ten years since the first III Points went down in Wynwood. Since then, it has emerged as a quintessential annual experience for the city. In 2022, the festival delivered memorable sets from LCD Soundsystem, Flume, and Rosalía. In years past, it hosted Wu-Tang Clan, Rüfus Du Sol, and SZA, among many others. As the anticipation builds for a lineup announcement, good vibes are guaranteed with live graffiti art, Wynwood-born grub, the Red Bull Graviton bar with Miami-grown artists, and so much more 305 flair.As of press time here early in the year, Vibra Urbana 2023 is officially a go. Launched in 2020 at the Watsco Center, this thumpin' affair has quickly become the largest reggaeton festival in the United States. The 2022 version marked explosive growth for the fest, which moved to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo grounds. Last year's lineup included J. Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Don Omar among its 40-plus artist roster. Looking at last year's timeline, the lineup and tickets dropped in August, and the fest happened in December. So, mark your calendars accordingly.