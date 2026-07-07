The Jitney asks you to jump on the bandwagon at its fundraiser concert at Churchill’s

Eddy Gatoe will be one of the performers of the night.

Independent publications are becoming increasingly rare in South Florida, making community support more important than ever. One outlet that has consistently documented the region’s music, arts, and culture is The Jitney, an online publication and independent book publisher that has been championing local voices since 2018.

Over the years, The Jitney has built a reputation for covering Miami, giving equal attention to established artists and emerging creatives while providing a platform for writers with unique perspectives of the Magic City. Beyond journalism, its publishing arm has released books by South Florida authors, helping preserve local stories that might otherwise go untold. One of the best examples of their publishing style is Deco, a novel by writer, journalist, and The Jitney founder J.J. Colagrande. The book follows a successful writer living in South Beach who, after facing bankruptcy due to hundreds of thousands of dollars in student loan debt, is forced to move to the then up-and-coming Wynwood. There, he navigates a series of adventures and misadventures centered on life in Miami.

Now, the publication is asking its readers to help ensure that work continues. On Sunday, July 26, The Jitney will host its First Annual Jitney Fundraising Concert at Churchill’s, bringing together eight local bands for a night celebrating Miami’s independent music scene.

“Last year around this time, I felt accomplished, ecstatic, and somewhat burned out on making books,” Colagrande tells New Times as he also explains the story behind the fundraiser: “As the year progressed, I caught a second wind and now feel invigorated and want to make more books, but we need Jitney drivers, project managers for marketing and distribution. And the authors need to do more, like a literary community co-op.”

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The event was organized by musician, booker and writer Eric Garcia, locally known as Uncle Scotchy, who didn’t hesitate when founder J.J. Colagrande mentioned the fundraiser.

“I have known JJ for a while. He wrote a great blog reviewing my Blues Opera and he’s currently both publishing and editing my upcoming novel,” says Garcia. “When he mentioned that he was doing a fundraiser and was a little nervous about it, I immediately offered to put this show together for him and The Jitney.”

The concert lineup includes Alexa Lash, Ainara, Eddy Gatoe, Nick County, Oscar Sardiñas, Tremora, Chunky 43, and Mr. Entertainment & The Pookiesmackers, with additional surprises expected throughout the evening.

As for Colagrande, he makes sure to create some anticipation for what’s to come: “We’re excited for the ‘1st Annual Jitney Fundraising Celebration’ at Churchill’s, featuring eight local bands and some surprises in store. We think Miami readers will be pleased with what The Jitney has planned for the near future. So stay tuned! We ain’t going nowhere.”

The Jitney fundraiser, with Alexa Lash, Ainara, Eddy Gatoe and others. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Churchill’s 5501 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $15.66 via Eventbrite.