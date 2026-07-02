12 can’t-miss Miami concerts this July

Summer is officially here, but the mercury isn’t the only thing heating up. Miami’s concert calendar keeps going strong with a mix of arena shows, theater performances, and mid-sized sets that are sure to give any music fan heatstroke.

Colombian superstar Shakira is giving Miami deja vu, bringing back her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour to Miami at the beginning of the month. Then there is Aussie musician Tame Impala, who will be performing two nearly sold-out shows at the Kaseya Center. Miami adoptee Cat Power will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of her album The Greatest at ZeyZey. And viral rapper 2slimey is promising to have the kids moshing when his No Bass No Fun Tour stops at Midline.

Check out those shows and more during the sweltering month of July – and remember to stay hydrated.

Shakira at Kaseya Center July 2 Following last year’s massive South Florida run, Shakira is back—this time upgrading the experience with the exclusive World Cup edition of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour. Ditching the massive stadium scale for a pair of more “intimate” nights, she’s taking over the Kaseya Center on July 1 and 2. Expect a high-octane setlist packed with career-defining hits like “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” alongside her heavy-hitting “BZRP Music Sessions #53.” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $83.45 to $384 via ticketmaster.com.

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Madison Beer at Hard Rock Live on July 2 Madison Beer occupies a fascinating corner of modern pop: massively recognizable by name, yet still flying slightly under the mainstream radar as a hidden gem. But if her trajectory is any indication, that pop purgatory won’t last long. Bringing her Locket Tour to Hard Rock Live on Thursday, July 2, the singer-songwriter is primed to prove exactly why audiences are finally catching up to her slick, polished live vocals. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $54.70 to $120.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Tame Impala at Kaseya Center on July 6 and 7 Aussie musical savant Tame Impala (AKA Kevin Parker) is bringing his highly anticipated Deadbeat Tour to Miami for a massive double-night run. Expect the Kaseya Center to transform into a swirling, psychedelic audiovisual experience on July 6 and 7. Whether you’re there for the timeless, hypnotic tracks off Currents or dying to hear how his newest experimental production translates live, this two-night takeover is bound to be one of the summer’s most visually stunning spectacles. 6 p.m. Monday, July 6, and Tuesday, July 7, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $196.60 to $244.70 via ticketmaster.com.

Poolside at Miami Beach Bandshell on July 10 If you missed Poolside’s sold-out performance at ZeyZey in 2024, now’s your chance to right that wrong. As part of GMP Live and Dayglo Presents’ Rhythm of the Cup series, the five-piece ensemble will bring its nu disco/chillwave sound to the Miami Beach Bandshell on July 10. Fronted by Jeffrey Paradise, alongside a rotating lineup of touring members, the band promises to get everyone in the mood for fútbol. 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $52.31 via eventim.us.

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J. Cole at Kaseya Center on July 14 Rapper J. Cole was probably smart to bow out of the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef that consumed all of 2024. Even with a trio of albums released in May, I’m not entirely sure Drake’s reputation has recovered after Lamar dealt a deathblow with “Not Like Us.” After joining in the beef with “7 Minute Drill”—which critics felt was pretty subpar in comparison to Lamar’s verses—Cole smartly decided to bow out of the back-and-forth. He returned in February with his seventh album, The Fall-Off, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 even if critics were lukewarm about the project. With a nearly sold-out show at the Kaseya Center on July 14, it seems like his fans have certainly moved on from the headlines. 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $125.05 via ticketmaster.com.

Cat Power at ZeyZey on July 16 Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her critically acclaimed album, 2006’s The Greatest, Cat Power will take the stage at ZeyZey on July 16. The Georgia native has called Miami home for just as long, so naturally the tour will kick off here before traveling throughout North America through August. Chan Marshall and her band will perform The Greatest in its entirety, and perhaps songs off her three-track EP, Redux, which was released in January to celebrate the album’s milestone. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $46.20 to $86.75.

Chromeo at Miami Beach Bandshell on July 17 The indie-sleaze nostalgia train continues. Last month it was Santigold, and this month it’s synth-funk masters Chromeo. I actually saw the duo perform at their peak in 2008 at a venue called the Fifth in South Beach. The show was free and sponsored by Camel cigarettes—back when tobacco companies could do that sort of thing. Dave 1 and P-Thugg have continued to release music over the years, never straying far from the electro-funk sound that made them popular in the first place. GPM Live and Dayglo Presents will bring the pair to Miami Beach as part of their Rhythm of the Cup series. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $69.38 via eventim.us.

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Megan Moroney at Amerant Bank Arena on July 18 Despite festivals like Tortuga and Country Bay calling South Florida home, country music isn’t exactly the most popular genre of music in the area. Still, country fans, rejoice, because this month Megan Moroney stops at the Amerant Bank Arena for her Cloud 9 Tour. The singer released her third album, Cloud 9, in February, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a first for Moroney. The album also features collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Kacey Musgraves and includes hits like “Medicine” and “6 Months Later.” 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Amerant Bank Arena, 1 Panthers Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; amerantbankarena.com. Tickets cost $111 to $274 via seatgeek.com.

Louis Tomlinson at Kaseya Center on July 24 While Harry Styles has decided only to perform at Madison Square Garden for his upcoming tour, his former bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, is actually giving his fans a proper tour. The How Did We Get Here? Tour will stop at the Kaseya Center on July 24, with Canadian quartet the Beaches and English indie rockers Picture Parlour as openers. Much like Styles, Tomlinson has enjoyed a successful solo career, which saw him release his third album, How Did We Get Here?, in January and earned him generally positive reviews from critics. 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $54.50 to $166.75 via ticketmaster.com.

Luedji Luna at ZeyZey on July 24 A central figure in the música popular brasileira (MPB) scene, singer-songwriter Luedji Luna stops at ZeyZey on July 24. If you are vaguely interested in MPB, bossa nova, or jazz, let Luna be your proper introduction. The 39-year-old blends MPB with Bahian and African drums while her lyrics explore love and loss as well as the marginalization of Afro-Brazilians and women. At last year’s Latin Grammys, she won “Best MPB Album” for her 2025 album, Um Mar Pra Cada Um. 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $34.90 to $75.45.

2slimey at Midline on July 25 If you want a pulse check on where underground internet rap is heading, look no further than 2slimey. The rising, hyper-energetic artist is set to blow the roof off Midline. Driven by chaotic, distorted basslines and an unfiltered SoundCloud-era aesthetic, a 2slimey show isn’t just a concert—it’s an absolute mosh pit. If you’re looking for high energy and the sounds defining the next generation of rap subgenres, this is your show. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Midline, 2221 NW Miami Ct., Miami; midlinemiami.com. Tickets cost $27.50 to $45.99 via eventbrite.com.