7 songs by Miami artists you need to listen to this month

“Green was the silence, wet was the light,” the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda wrote, “the month of June trembled like a butterfly.”

Thanks to the indefatigable efforts of our various and sundry local bands and solo artists here in Miami, however, June is more likely to dance than tremble.

From New Wave-infused punk and transcendent house to hip-hop and torch songs, here are seven songs by local artists to help you shake, shimmy, and roll your way into next month.

Cris Cab, “Paradise”

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Never one to aim low, Cris Cab promised his next single would serve as a conduit for nothing less than “putting your faith in God when you’re feeling down and out” and “finding the light in the dark.” That’s a profound and profoundly high standard to meet, yet Cab — a protégé of Pharrell Williams who has collaborated with J Balvin, Wyclef Jean, Big Sean, and Farruko, among others — easily exceeds it on the rousing, transcendent “Paradise,” which connects Latin beats and brass to a vibe that would not be out of place on a cloud floating outside its namesake locale.

Drumamor, “Pure Synergy”

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A self-described “pioneer of movement intelligence” — i.e., the “belief that rhythm is a physical language capable of awakening the energy within” — Drumamor doesn’t need a lot of time to convert listeners to his brand of metaphysics. The two-minute, 53-second run time of the pulsing, lithe house anthem “Pure Synergy” is more than enough to see the light. “Follow your intuition,” the vocal goes, “guided by the rhythm.” Resistance, even if one were so inclined, is futile.

Eddy Gatoe, “The Shadow Dance”

Well, that’s three for three. Eddy Gatoe has been slowly introducing us to songs from his upcoming debut solo LP for almost a year now, and with each brilliant new track it becomes all the more clear that the singer-songwriter not only possesses an uncanny ability to imbue his own spirit, aura, and voice into fairly divergent subgenres — “The Path” is a modern twist on ’70s guitar-driven power pop; “Away From U” felt like Ziggy Stardust-era Bowie cutting some swing outtakes — but also that he is putting the finishing touches on what is almost certainly to be one of the most resonant and influential Miami rock records of the year. Now comes “The Shadow Dance,” a kind of New Wave-via-pop-punk stemwinder that addresses some fairly intense emotional damage. “‘The Shadow Dance’ deals with the stage of grief that is anger,” Gatoe tells New Times. “I wrote it after losing a close friend. The emotions that were felt went from anger at the unfairness of life to the acceptance and realization that we must truly seize the day due to the impermanence of life. The ‘shadow dance’ is a play on the term ‘shadow work’ where one must face the darkness within ourselves.”

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Estebang, “4MATIC”

“I make traditional rap, I make hype rap, I really just make player shit, and I grind my ass off,” Estebang wrote in an email when tipping us off to his latest single with fellow emcee Groovy. What can we say except, “check, check, check, and check.” The Cuban-Honduran rapper has an infectious, uplifting flow that bridges old-school and new-school with flair. Bonus: If you’re reading this on Friday, June 26, you can head on over to Galaxy Studios in Kendall to hear the rising talent perform a new jam, “G.E.R.,” alongside fan favorites.

Freddy BMDZ, “Dancing in the Dark”

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Miami singer-songwriter Freddy BMDZ brings evocative, haunting realness to this stellar, potent track, a perfect showcase for his trademark robust Americana. He’ll get your foot stomping with his driving, melodic strum and let you know you’re not alone with his lyrical vulnerability and emotional openness before bringing the two together in the sort of cathartic crescendo that is necessary for true healing to begin.

Gabi Rubiii, “Hit the Like Button”

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If you’ve seen Rubiii perform at open mics across the city — especially at the wild, kaleidoscopic Wednesday nights hosted by Trikstah at Thank You Miami — then you’re already well aware of her powerful, affecting voice and insane, beguiling range. If not, this track from her masterful recent “blues and jazz collide” album, “I Don’t Care,” is a great place to start. “Hit the Like Button” balances Rubiii’s soulful croons with her elite hip-hop flows for a song that is both familiar and unique in the best ways possible.

Irán, “El mundo en pedazos”

Fresh off last year’s triumphant “Misu Misu” EP with his power trio The Zappe Cats — which included the dizzyingly good single “Catnip” — Venezuelan singer-songwriter and musician Irán returns with a new solo single. And guess what? It rules, too — if in a completely different way. If Zappe Cats write jangly pop songs that would make Paul Westerberg proud, “El Mundo en Pedazos” is Irán playing around in the sweet spot between the Beatles and Pink Floyd. Hard not to love.